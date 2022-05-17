Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance at opening of London Tube line
London: Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance at a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the completion of a long-awaited London Tube line named in her honour.
Elizabeth, carrying a shiny yellow hat and coat and utilizing a strolling stick, unveiled a plaque at Paddington Station. She was joined by her son Edward and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It’s the newest public outing for the 96-year-old monarch who, regardless of lacking a speech in parliament final week as a consequence of mobility points, twice attended a horse present at her Windsor Fortress residence in latest days.
“In a cheerful improvement Her Majesty The Queen is attending right now’s occasion to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson mentioned.
The $24 billion rail venture was initially as a consequence of be opened in December 2018, however had been repeatedly delayed by points with security testing and signalling methods, even earlier than the onset of the pandemic.
Initially named ‘Crossrail’, the Elizabeth line will join locations west of London, together with Heathrow airport and Studying with Shenfield within the east. It should open to the general public on Might 24.
Elizabeth has been seen in public on only some events after she spent an evening in hospital final October for an unspecified sickness, after which she was informed to relaxation by her docs.
