Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance at opening of London Tube line



London: Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance at a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the completion of a long-awaited London Tube line named in her honour.

Queen Elizabeth at the opening of a rail line named in her honour. Credit score:AP

Elizabeth, carrying a shiny yellow hat and coat and utilizing a strolling stick, unveiled a plaque at Paddington Station. She was joined by her son Edward and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It’s the newest public outing for the 96-year-old monarch who, regardless of lacking a speech in parliament final week as a consequence of mobility points, twice attended a horse present at her Windsor Fortress residence in latest days.