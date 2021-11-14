Queen Elizabeth to Miss Remembrance Service Because of Sprained Back

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has loosened her back, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday, as health ailments forced her to miss a memorial service she had planned to attend after canceling several trips and other engagements.

The palace said the queen’s injury, which she announced two hours before the ceremony, did not relate to medical advice prior to her resting for at least two weeks.

Excluding the trip to Northern Ireland and the United Nations Climate Council in Glasgow, there will be growing concern about the health of the 95-year-old queen, who has been missing since mid-October.

The palace did not provide any additional details about the back injury, though an official said the queen hopes to continue carrying out “official lighting duties” next week. She has reduced her public appearances on the advice of doctors described by royal officials as fatigue after intense autumn events.