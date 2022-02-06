Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar passes away at the age of 92 | Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar is no more, dies at the age of 92

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In a career spanning over 70 decades, he has lent his voice to over 30,000 songs in various languages. Regarded as one of the great playback singers of Indian cinema, Lata Mangeshkar started her career in 1942 at the age of 13. Bad news is coming out from the film industry. Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92.

He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 11 after being found infected with Kovid. Along with Corona, she was also battling pneumonia. He was constantly being kept on ventilator support in the ICU. She was under the supervision of doctors for 24 hours, but gradually her condition became critical and Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on 6 February 2022 around 8 am.

The whole country is immersed in an atmosphere of mourning. All her fans including the film industry are paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray also reached the hospital after hearing the news of Lata ji’s deteriorating health. Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had reached the hospital. People are heartbroken by the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. She has been honored with many honors including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and several National Film Awards. He is also honored with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

