Queens Car Thief Takes Parking Lot Worker for Ride on Hood – Gadget Clock

Queens Car Thief Takes Parking Lot Worker for Ride on Hood

Queens Car Thief Takes Parking Lot Worker for Ride on Hood
Cops are looking for a car thief who snatched a vehicle from a Queens parking lot last week and rode off, even as the 49-year-old employee tried to hold onto the hood as he sped away, authorities said Sunday.

The thief walked onto the lot on Crescent Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, got into a white 2017 Kia sedan and started to drive away using the keys that were already in the vehicle, police said.

The 49-year-old worker jumped on the hood to try and stop him and managed to ride the car a short distance before he fell off, suffering a minor injury to his leg.

The employee refused medical attention at the scene, but the thief got away in the vehicle, which had a license plate of UGD782 and an estimated value of $21,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

