Queens Couple Who Relocated From Arizona Still Waiting For Moving Truck Full Of Belongings To Arrive 2 Months Later – Gadget Clock

Queens Couple Who Relocated From Arizona Still Waiting For Moving Truck Full Of Belongings To Arrive 2 Months Later



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)(*2*) — Moving to the Large Apple has changed into a giant nightmare for a pair from Arizona.

They loaded all their stuff onto a transferring truck again in November, and now, two months later, they’re residing out of suitcases, unsure if it’ll ever arrive.

Working from dwelling out of a garden chair and sleeping on an air mattress isn’t precisely how Amy Newberg and Martine Danel deliberate to make their thirty fourth Avenue residence “dwelling.”

“I purchased the air mattress proper earlier than we arrived right here, simply pondering, oh, in case there’s a couple of days overlap,” Newberg informed CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

Properly, now it’s been eight weeks.

“I haven’t been in a position to work in two months as a result of I don’t have my devices. I’m a musician,” Danel mentioned.

On Nov. 18, belongings from their Phoenix residence had been packed up by Flash Moving and Storage, Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles.

“They packaged all of our stuff very fastidiously … It went easily,” Newberg mentioned.

Only one week earlier than the large transfer, Newberg realized she was coping with two firms, not one.

She initially obtained an estimate from Allstate Moving and Storage, Inc., primarily based in Delray Seashore, Florida, and paid them about $2,500.

She then seen the contract mentioned Allstate is a “transferring coordinator.” A transferring coordinator that selected Flash, however she solely realized it was Flash 24 hours earlier than transferring day. Newberg then needed to pay them about $1,800.

“That was not obvious to me on the telephone,” she mentioned. “They’d mentioned that sometimes, the method takes about three to 10 enterprise days.”

The contract clarified, “The service … has as much as 30 enterprise days to ship the family items” or else it could owe the shopper late charges.

“However they mentioned that it was very uncommon that that might occur,” Newberg mentioned.

Newberg and Danel haven’t obtained any a reimbursement and few updates.

They are saying Flash informed them the motive force would go away round Thanksgiving and once more round New Yr’s, however the driver needed to spend time together with his household so there could be a delay.

Newberg says additionally they mentioned, “The truck was having mechanical points … They’ve mentioned that it’s in California, however they haven’t given us a location both.”

On the firm’s Los Angeles handle, there is no such thing as a signal of transferring vans. It’s an residence complicated.

Nobody at Flash returned CBS2’s voicemails, textual content messages or emails.

Newberg says Allstate informed her they’ve additionally had problem reaching Flash.

We referred to as Allstate’s customer support division.

“What sort of vetting does your organization do?” Rozner requested.

The individual mentioned “I’m not likely certain” however that he’d been in touch with the couple every day.

“Have you ever had points reaching the corporate earlier than?” Rozner requested.

He mentioned “No” and partially that “the difficulty … is Amy and Martine are very unhappy, they usually don’t perceive the logistics of their supply.”

“So I feel the dearth of communication actually makes me anxious that persons are doing this deliberately. I attempt to have the perfect of intentions for individuals and I simply really feel taken benefit of,” Newberg mentioned.

“Simply give us our stuff. That’s all we would like,” Danel mentioned.

The couple isn’t alone. Dan Kershner says a distinct transferring dealer employed Flash when he moved from Washington state to Virginia final yr.

“After which it took three months,” Kershner mentioned. “There’s no regulation, in my view. It’s simply utterly horrible.”

Twenty-seven individuals have complained to the Federal Motor Service Security Administration about Flash since 2020, however the company didn’t reply to our a number of emails asking if it could take motion.

The Higher Enterprise Bureau offers Flash an “F” score and advises clients at all times ask upfront, is the corporate a mover or a dealer?

“‘Trigger a dealer’s gonna take your specs, ship it out to all these movers to attempt to get someone to simply accept your transfer,” mentioned Claire Rosenzweig, president and CEO of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. “You wanna get no less than three written estimates … They’re gonna give you insurance coverage by weight, which frankly covers nearly nothing. What you wanna go for is the complete worth insurance coverage, which covers the alternative value of the merchandise … In case you have something priceless, um, you realize, jewellery, household heirlooms, something that’s actually irreplaceable, you don’t wanna put that within the truck. You wanna make different preparations … In the event that they ask you for issues which can be unreasonable, like a giant upfront deposit, in the event that they ask for it in money, you don’t wanna do this.”

For now, Newberg and Danel live a tentative way of life — cooking with one pan they purchased on Black Friday and utilizing a kettle loaned by a coworker, holding out hope their objects come quickly.

Days after we contacted Flash, the corporate informed Newberg the truck left California on Monday and would arrive in 4 to 6 days relying on climate.

As for Allstate, the transferring dealer, we did observe up asking to talk with the proprietor, however nobody bought again to us.