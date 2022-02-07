World

Queens diner threatens people inside with knife following argument

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) — There were chaotic moments inside a Queens diner when a customer threatened people with a knife.

Surveillance video from the Jackson Hole Diner in East Elmhurst captured the suspect in a tense confrontation with other customers on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses say Kohrelle Brisco, 47, got into an argument with a man, went into the kitchen, and returned with a knife.

Brisco reportedly chased frightened customers who scrambled for safety.

Good Samaritans restrained the suspect until police arrived.

Brisco faces charges of harassment and menacing.

