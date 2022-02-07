Queens diner threatens people inside with knife following argument



EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) — There were chaotic moments inside a Queens diner when a customer threatened people with a knife.

Surveillance video from the Jackson Hole Diner in East Elmhurst captured the suspect in a tense confrontation with other customers on Saturday night.

Eyewitnesses say Kohrelle Brisco, 47, got into an argument with a man, went into the kitchen, and returned with a knife.

Brisco reportedly chased frightened customers who scrambled for safety.

Good Samaritans restrained the suspect until police arrived.

Brisco faces charges of harassment and menacing.

ALSO READ | Off-duty NYPD officer released from hospital after being shot in foot in Manhattanville

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

———-

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo