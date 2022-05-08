Queen’s home movies included in new documentary for Jubilee



Previously unseen home movies from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal archives – including the capture of the King as a young mother and her beaming footage in her engagement ring – will be shown in a new documentary, the BBC reported on Sunday.

As part of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne, the Queen gave the broadcaster unprecedented access to hundreds of home movies shot by her, her parents and her late husband, Prince Philip.

The videos document the Queen’s life from the time of her coronation in 1953.

A clip captures Philip’s first extended visit to Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1946, before revealing his engagement to Elizabeth. The footage shows Princess Elizabeth showing off her engagement ring to the camera.

Philip and Elizabeth were married in November 1947 and have been married for 73 years, until Philip’s death in April 2021, just a few months before his 100th birthday.

Simon Young, the BBC’s commissioning secretary for history, said the broadcaster was honored to have access to the Queen’s personal film collection.

“This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into the deep personal side of the royal family that is rarely seen, and it is wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark its platinum jubilee.”

“Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen” will air in the UK on May 29, a week before the national celebrations marking the Queen’s 70th birthday on the throne.