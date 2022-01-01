Queens man who recovered from COVID twice celebrates 105th birthday



BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) — Some birthdays need to be acknowledged as additional particular.

A man from Bayside, Queens who recovered from not only one, however two bouts of COVID, is celebrating his 105th birthday.

Paul Barberio’s household threw the great-grandfather a celebration to mark the event. Barberio was wholesome, comfortable, and surrounded by his family members.

Barberio was hospitalized twice at North Shore Hospital for COVID final yr. He was wheeled out to applause upon his launch final January.

