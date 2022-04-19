Queens mother Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times, sources tell CBS2



NEW YORK — Police are continuing to piece together the killing of Orsolya Gaal.

The 51-year-old’s body was found inside a duffel bag on Saturday morning not far from her Queens home.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Monday, that home, situated on a quiet Forest Hills street, has since turned into a crime scene.

The search continues for the killer of Queens wife and mother of two Orsolya Gaal. Photo via CBS2



The NYPD arrived Monday afternoon, searched a garage, and left with evidence. Investigators then returned in the evening and left with a single bag, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Neighbors remain in shock.

“Everybody is on edge because apparently a killer is running around,” Nick Bais said.

“I got goosebumps,” another neighbor told CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook.

“It feels like something out of TV. It’s just really, it’s rough,” resident Patrick Tuszakowski said.

“It’s scary. I don’t understand how somebody can do this,” added resident Steven Agardi.

Sources close to the case said Gaal went to see a show at Lincoln Center with friends on Friday night and after sat alone in a bar near her home, seemingly waiting for someone for 40 minutes before going home alone, Bauman reported.

On Saturday morning, her body was found stuffed in a duffel bag about nine blocks away on Metropolitan Avenue near Jackie Robinson Parkway. She suffered more than 50 stab wounds, as well as blunt force trauma to her head.

“We saw all the police by Jackie Robinson Parkway and it’s really sad. My heart goes out to the family,” said Forest Hills resident Christina Aptowitz.

Investigators believe Gaal was killed by someone she knew. It appears the killer entered her home through the back door and there’s no indication of forced entry. Sources said Gaal’s wounds indicate she fought her attacker until her death.

Police said there was a trail of blood from where the duffel bag was found to the Gaal’s home. CBS2 was told her husband and older son were out of state when she was killed. Sources said Gaal’s husband told police he received threatening text messages over the weekend, but high-ranking officials have not seen those texts for themselves, Bauman reported.

Gaal’s 13-year-old son was home at the time, but police have ruled him out as a suspect.

“Say your prayers for the family now because she’s gone already,” neighbor Theodora Grafas said.

Grafas wasn’t just the family of four’s neighbor, she was Gaal’s friend. She said they’d see each other in their backyards and would get their nails done together.

“Her kindness to people, super friendly. And the way she took care of her kids and her husband. She was just a great person,” Grafas said.

The last time she saw Gaal was Friday morning. Never did she think it would be their final exchange.

“I passed by, she waved to me, I waved to her. I was going to do some errands,” Grafas said.

“It is shocking. Even though I didn’t socialize with them, it’s very disturbing,” Bais said.

“May God rest her soul,” Grafas said.

Gaal’s disturbing death left some with more questions than answers.

“You keep reliving the sequence of events. How did this happen? It’s actually quite strange,” neighbor John Blankson said. “The more it goes on, the more the gravity of the situation just keeps making it worse.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.