Queens neighborhood on edge after recent attacks on Sikh community in South Richmond Hill



SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) — It has been over every week because the incident, and Ms. Kaur hardly ever leaves the home.

She trembled with worry as she instructed Eyewitness Information what occurred final Thursday round 12:30 p.m. Ms. Kaur was strolling residence from the Sikh temple when a black SUV approached her on 114th Avenue in South Richmond Hill.

A girl in the rear seat of the SUV known as out to her saying ‘excuse me mother?”

Considering she knew her, Ms. Kaur approached the SUV, and seconds later she was pulled inside. There have been two males in the entrance, and one pointed a gun at her.

The 51-year-old thought her life was over, however the thieves took her jewellery — $7,000-worth earlier than letting her go.

“Not solely am I seeing the worry in their eyes, however it’s unprecedented,” mentioned community activist Japneet Singh.

Singh is devastated, because the incident is the fourth one involving a Sikh individual in the previous six weeks – simply blocks aside.

“If these attacks have been taking place elsewhere in the town as nicely, then it might be ‘okay, it is a city-wide factor,’ however concentrated inside a one-mile radius – it is very scary,” added Singh.

Within the earlier three attacks, all of the victims have been Sikh males who wore a turban – part of the religion.

Now, those that stay in the realm and lift households and worship on the temple say the incidents are hitting too near residence.

Police say the primary three incidents have been hate crimes, and the newest incident with Ms. Kaur is being investigated as a theft.

