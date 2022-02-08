Queens Woman Stabbed In The Chest, Sexually Assaulted – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants your help identifying the man they say is responsible for a terrifying attack in Queens.

Nicholas Pagano Found Dead After He Allegedly Set Colleague On Fire At Hackensack University Medical Center

They say it happened last Friday at 10:10 p.m. behind a building on 153rd Street near Tuskegee Airman Way in Jamaica.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, a 40-year-old woman, and stabbed her in the chest and forced her to perform a sex act.

New York City Council Meeting To Discuss Plan To Make Outdoor Dining Permanent

The man then took off.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

With New Jersey And Connecticut Moving To End Mask Mandates, Will New York Be Next?