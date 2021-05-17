Entertainment News

Queensland Instagram influencers wing along to a rap song with the N-word in cringeworthy video

1 hour ago
by admin
Queensland Instagram influencers wing along to a rap song with the N-word in cringeworthy video

Cringeworthy leaked video exhibits Queensland Instagram fashions twerking and singing along to a rap song with the N-word

By Monique Friedlander For Day by day Mail Australia

A gaggle of outstanding Instagram fashions have been left red-faced this week after a regrettable video of them dancing and singing the N-word surfaced on-line.

The video exhibits a gaggle of Queensland influencers together with Alex Prout, Olivia Hunt and Michael Finch dancing, twerking and screaming out the lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s hit song Solely.

In a single clip, the group shouts the lyrics: ‘F**okay with them actual n****s who do not inform n****s what they up to.’

Embarrassing: A group of Instagram models have been left red-faced after a regrettable video of them dancing and singing the N-word was posted to a Celeb Spellcheck copycat account

The video was initially uploaded by Instagram mannequin Olivia Hunt, who has since switched her profile to non-public.  

On Sunday, a Celeb Spellcheck copycat account re-posted the video alongside the snarky caption: ‘@michaelfinch Discover new mates. @olivia_huntt @alexprout.’

Lots of the account’s followers mocked the influencers for his or her cringeworthy behaviour, with one commenting: ‘That is embarrassing.’

Cringeworthy: The video was originally uploaded by Instagram model Olivia Hunt (right), who has since switched her profile to private

'Find new friends': Celeb Spellcheck's copycat page re-posted the video alongside the snarky caption: '@michaelfinch Find new friends. @olivia_huntt @alexprout'

‘It is the dancing for me. Considering they’re killing it. Simply no,’ one other added.  

It comes one month after the administrator behind the authentic Celeb Spellcheck quietly rebooted her web page, regardless of claiming she was ‘retiring’ on April 11. 

The massively in style account was created a number of years in the past, with the intention of mocking celebrities for making typos in sponsored Instagram posts. 

Guess who's back?  It comes one month after the administrator behind the original Celeb Spellcheck quietly rebooted her page, despite claiming she was 'retiring' on April 11. Pictured: Stock image

History: Celeb Spellcheck began a few years ago as an account making fun of poor spelling on sponsored Instagram posts

However it later remodeled into a platform for holding influencers to account for his or her lies and irresponsible behaviour.  

Due to the nature of its content material, Celeb Spellcheck was publicly criticised by a variety of influencers, together with the likes of Love Island star Tayla Damir and Massive Brother alumnus Skye Wheatley.  

The admin has denied bullying the influencers she options, saying: ‘This web page is supposed to be lighthearted and enjoyable.’ 

‘I’ve positively posted issues in the previous that I am not happy with, however I do attempt to by no means cross the line.’   

Called out: It has since become a platform for holding influencers to account for their lies and irresponsible behaviour. Pictured, Nicole Richie (left) and Paris Hilton (right)

Criticism: Love Island star Tayla Damir and Skye Wheatley (pictured) were among the celebrities who were highly-critical of the account

