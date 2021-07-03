Quest to Help Diabetic Son Endures With a Different Kind of Giving

Helmsley saw the fund as a way to amplify his donations: his money was matched with other donations to the T1D fund and was leveraged again when the fund brought in venture capital partners.

“It became clear that if we got involved in the fund, we could raise three to five times as much money,” said David Panzirer, a director of Helmsley. “What the fund does is very complementary to what we have done and what we are doing in the future. We have partnered with companies as well as JDRF and others to speed things up.

The fund has also attracted donors keen to have a more direct connection with the recipients of their money.

“Coming from a technological background, I saw how much impact venture capital can have. Said Mike Fisher, CTO of Etsy and parent of a child with type 1 diabetes. “I have spent years working with the local board here in Cleveland, helping them market and organize fundraising walks. All the while, I thought what they needed was support from VC.

Mr Fisher said he donated over $ 1 million to the T1D Fund. “They have been successful,” he said.

Others, like David Nelms, former CEO of Discover Financial, said the fund offered a different way to tackle type 1 diabetes. He said he and his wife, Daryl, would continue to donate to JDRF to support its scientists and the research they do. But they’ve also donated to the T1D Fund – over $ 3 million to date – because they feel more involved in the investment process.

“It’s gratifying to feel like you see some of the specific things they do with the money,” Mr. Nelms said. “It’s a bit more like an endowment at a university, where you give money up front and hope it can become self-sufficient over time.”