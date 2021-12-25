question on deal

It is not hidden from anyone that what is the importance of the Air Force in the military front of the country! The Air Force has also proved this when needed from time to time. Although governments are well aware of its importance, it is regrettable that many times such decisions are taken, the basis of which becomes difficult to explain. Some time ago the government had planned to purchase twenty-nine Hawk Advance jet training aircraft, but later the number of aircraft to be purchased was reduced to twenty. The reason for the change in numbers was not clear.

Usually such decisions of the government do not come in the center of debate, so such matters do not become clear with time. But a parliamentary committee on defense headed by BJP MP Jual Oram has put the government in the dock for this decision related to the purchase of training aircraft. The committee has questioned the government about the reasons, problems and constraints of the changes made in the procurement plan.

It is worth noting that this level of deal includes technical personnel and terms related to commercial evaluation, testing of equipment performance parameters by ground level testing and related purchases with the lowest bidder of cost with respect to the bidders. It is only after the comparison procedures are completed that a seller is called in to negotiate prices. But according to the parliamentary committee, it can be ascertained why the seller was invited for a bargain if the requisite conditions were not complied with! This in itself suffices to state that even in a sensitive deal to strengthen the security front, due care was not taken to strictly adhere to the stipulated terms and conditions or conditions.

How will it be seen if the number of aircraft to be procured at such a high level as per the pre-determined process without any strong base or if it is not considered necessary to comply with the terms and conditions while inviting the seller! Obviously, the government may face inconvenience on the questions of the Parliamentary Committee on its own decision on this issue.

It needs to be noted that the lack of parallel pilots in the Air Force has been a cause of concern in comparison to the fighters that have lost their importance in the past. Whereas today, keeping in view the changing global conditions and especially the increasing military strength of some of India’s neighboring countries, it is the need of the hour to prepare at every level on the Air Force front.

Perhaps in view of this, the Parliamentary Committee recommended the purchase of additional simulators for training aircraft, so that the lack of training facilities does not affect the number of pilots in the Air Force. Although the Air Force currently has a satisfactory number of training aircraft from beginner to high level, in which advanced training aircraft like Hawk Mk-132 are in service, but considering the exigencies of time and situation, the government is trying to find new deals as per the need. .

The irony is that despite understanding the sensitivity of the matter, there is laxity at the level of procedure and judgment. This can be avoided. The Parliamentary Committee has pointed this out. It is expected that the government will put forward some satisfactory answer to the questions of the committee on this issue.

The post Question on Deals appeared first on Jansatta.

#question #deal