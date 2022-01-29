Question to Yogi Aditya Nath- You only do politics of Rajputs, it hurts to hear that? Answer – Not at all – Question to Yogi Aditya Nath- You only do politics of Rajputs, it hurts to hear that? answer

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says that he does not feel any pain when he is accused of doing politics of Rajputs. He said that he is proud that he is a Kshatriya. Every person should be proud of his caste. Even God has taken birth again and again in the Kshatriya caste.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yogi accused the Samajwadi Party government that the SP adopted the model of destruction, not development. Yogi said that under his rule, development was visible only in the graveyard. Nothing happened except the boundary wall of the cemetery. He said that earlier there used to be exodus of traders from western Uttar Pradesh, today there is no migration. Rather, there is progress. Yogi said that when the government was formed, SP leaders used to build their bungalows and we build houses for the poor.

Yogi said that SP sets up firearms factory, we are getting Defense Corridor built. We are building a grand Ram temple. In his statement focused on religious belief, Yogi claimed that there has been a change now. Now there is Deepotsav in Ayodhya and Rangotsav in Braj. Earlier there was a festival in Saifai.

He said that there has not been a single riot in the BJP government. Bulldozers were run on the property of the mafia and the damage was compensated by the property of the rioters. Yogi said that earlier the farmer did not get the price of the produce. Sugar mills were closed. The BJP government has done the work of providing minimum support price to the farmers. Counting his achievements, Yogi said that as long as sugarcane remains standing in farmers’ fields, sugar mills run and farmers are paid in 14 days.

He alleged that before 2017, the people of one family used to rigged the recruitments in the state. The Saifai family used to swallow recruitment. Now recruitment takes place without recommendation and transaction. Today some youth from every village has been recruited in the police.