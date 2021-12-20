Questions emerged from ADB’s debt of 2645 crores

On 9 December 2021, India took a new loan of Rs 2645 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). According to experts, the government is planning to take loans up to Rs 12 lakh crore this year. With the new loan, in the year 2021, the foreign debt on every person of the country has increased to 32 thousand rupees. Per capita debt pressure has increased.

India has an external debt of Rs 43.32 lakh crore. The government spends the money of foreign debt to pay interest, in the central plan, in the market for revenue, for grants to the finance commission, in the budget, for subsidies. From the year 2014 till now, the central government has taken a total loan of 10 lakh crore rupees from abroad, whereas in 7 years from 2006 to 2013, the previous Manmohan Singh government had taken foreign loan of about 21 lakh crore rupees. In the year 2006, the foreign debt on the country was 10 lakh crores, which increased to 31 lakh crores in 2013. From 2014 to 2021, the debt increased from Rs 33 lakh crore to Rs 43 lakh crore.

The Finance Ministry released a report on the external debt in September 2021. According to this report, this year the foreign debt on the country is Rs 43.32 lakh crore. Assuming the population of the country to be 130 crores, the government said that the debt on every person is about 32 thousand rupees. According to the report of the Ministry of Finance, in the year 2020, the total debt on India (by external, internal, other means) was Rs 147 lakh crore. Out of this, foreign debt is Rs 43 lakh crore. In 2020, the foreign debt of the country was 20.6% of the GDP. The total debt on most countries is 40-50 percent compared to their GDP, on India it is 75-80 percent. Talking about Pakistan, there are five countries in the world including America, Japan, Brazil, which have more debt than India in comparison to GDP.

America is considered to be the most powerful and rich country in the world, but if we look at the statistics of debt, then America has the highest debt compared to GDP. Last year, America’s GDP was $ 21.44 trillion, but the debt on America was $ 27 trillion. If this debt is distributed over the total 32 crore population of America, then about 17 lakh rupees (23500 dollars) will be given to every person.

There are many reasons why America’s debt will increase from 2019 to 2021. One, developed countries do it to earn revenue by investing money in the debt market, but due to increase in unemployment, interest rate cut etc., the debt also increases on the government. Inflation in the US increased due to interest rate cuts. The government did not stop spending and compensated it by taking loans. Corporate tax has been reduced from 35 per cent to 21 per cent in 2019. At the same time, America has spent a lot of money in the last decade to be called the most powerful in the world.

how much debt on which country

Japan has the highest total debt compared to GDP at 254 percent. America is at number two, where 133 percent of the country’s total GDP is in debt. France is third in this matter with 115 percent. The UK is at number four in terms of total GDP in terms of debt with 104 per cent. Brazil is number five and has 98 percent debt. At the same time, India is at number six with 89 percent. Neighboring country China has a debt of 61.7 percent of the total GDP.