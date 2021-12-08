Qui a commandité l’agression d’une footballeuse du PSG?



Like this and there is a point in the program of PSG, dial in a profit for everyone à Grenoble to see his family, dont some avaient appris l’Agression and his stuck in the media.

Abou Dieng, a cousin or sister, confirmed to the New York Times that the Spanish recommender à jouer for the PSG l has come up with a representative report: “On ne parle même pas de Kheira Hamraoui. On ne parle que de foot at de son retoure aux entries. “

Returning to Paris, Aminata Diallo represents all internationals. Même for Kheira Hamraoui, the club’s applicant à programmer sén ds d’intranîment à des herures differenti ven and vàlant à ce qu’elles ne se retrouvent jamais sur le terrain au même k क्षण (an (sans toujovenirs). Legendary to commemorate nd prendre fin lundi, quand elles se sont internationals ensemble to la premier fois depuis l’agression, après l’intervention du syndicate des juaurs français. Mardi, elles ont rejoint leurs coquipieres, but a responsable club leur an annulcé qu’elles ne les accompagneraient pas en Ukraine en milieu de semaine pour un match de Ligue des Champions.

Neither the other nor the latest publicity on the aggression, nor its suites. Although a few days after the release of Aminata Diallo, his lawyer Mourad Battikh qualified for the television “arrest, scandalous and inconsistent” arrest. A few times later, this is the talk of Kheira Hamraoui, Saïd Harir, who regrouped in the midst of a series of photos of blessed infants à his client.

The PSG, which refuses to respond to our questions, remains discretionary about the rebondesment of an affair which semblances a sign of agreement with the fines of Eric Abidal’s marriage. The son-in-law, Hayet, told his client that he wanted a divorce. On November 18, he published a communication in which Hayet Abidal affirmed that Mari would be reconciled with him and a liaison with Kheira Hamraoui. Plus tard sur Instagram, Eric Abidal is a demand à sa femme de lui pardonner.

Hayet Abidal is not the only application in the expression. But Maryvonne Caillebotte, the proclamation charger of the dossier, announced on November 15 in the journal Le Monde qu’Éric Abidal “sera entendu prochainement”. An audition for son épouse is not exclusive.

Mourad Battikh, the Diallo’s lawyer, did not report the incident to his client and was treated by the police. “When Aminata, her monstrous muscles and her muscles in the garden”, sindigne-t-il. “When Eric Abidal, a person forcibly, cleverly, popularly, pre pre pre pre pre pre le leur temp temp temp etèèèèè