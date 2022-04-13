Quinn Hughes scores early in OT, Canucks top Golden Knights



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tuesday night was the third time in a row that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Bodreau felt like a cartoon rabbit.

His team reached the final frame with two intervals, but Vegas conceded a pair of goals to the Golden Knights, forcing extra time in a crucial game for both sides.

“I’m telling the boys there, ‘Have you ever seen the old Bugs Bunny cartoon when he saw another rabbit that was really cute and a red heart coming out of your chest?’ This is how I felt in the third period, “said Boudreau.

Queen Hughes scored in 51 seconds of overtime and Vancouver kept her slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-4 win over Vegas.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The result puts Vancouver within three points of Vegas. Both teams are fighting for the wild-card at the Western Conference.

“We know where we are and where we are,” Hughes said. “It would have been nice to have it under control, but at the end of the day, we still got two points and at the end of the day, that’s what we wanted to do.”

Elias Peterson’s goal and a pair of assists were in Kanuks’ control. Bo Harbhat had a goal and an assist. Vasily Podcolgin and Brad Richardson have rounded out scoring for Vancouver, which has won four games in a row.

“It’s very clear what we have to do. We have to win,” Peterson said.

“We’re feeling pretty good now, we’ve won four in a row. But that doesn’t mean (a lot) if we don’t continue like this, we play good hockey. We’re still behind, we still have. Win the game. And we’re just talking about the next one. I’m thinking. “

Shia Theodore scored two goals in the third period, Alec Martinez scored one goal and an assist and Michael Amadio added a score for the Golden Knights (40-30-4).

“People must be proud of the way they fought,” Martinez said. “It’s great to get points this time of year but that said, we’re shooting for two, not one. There’s something we need to work on, something we need to work on but we just have to focus on the next game.”

Vancouver Thatcher received a 41-save performance from Demco. Robin Lehner blocked 22 of 26 shots for Vegas.

The Golden Knights pulled Lehner with 1:46 left in the game clock for the extra attacker.

With 41.4 seconds left, Theodore started a shot from the top of the faceoff circle and flew over Pak Demco’s glove for the tying goal.

Theodore Vegas was brought into the third period at 6:27 with a shot from the side of the Demcore blocker from Faceoff.com. Theodore has 12 goals this season.

Golden Knights beat Canucks 8-0 in the first 10 minutes of the period.

Peterson set up Vancouver’s fourth goal in the second through a highlight-reel game, intercepted Pak in the neutral zone and streaked under the ice in a 2-on-1 with Richardson. He was ready to shoot, but instead sent a no-look pass to Richardson, who tapped it.

Vegas cut a goal deficit in 4:35 seconds when Amadio’s shot from the low slot deflected off Harbhat’s 3-2.

Vancouver took a two-goal lead 79 seconds earlier when Connor Garland sprayed Peterson for a break and the star forward fired a shot into the net. Lehner paused, then fell backwards and twisted between his legs. Vegas defender Jack Whitecloud pushes his skate over the goal line.

Ice officials closed the goal at first, but after a video review, Peterson was credited for his 26th season and the Canucks were 3-1 up.

Vancouver started the second with more than a minute and a half left in a power play after Evgeny Dadonov was called for high-sticking in the opening frame.

Standing in front of the net, Podkolgin took a slap pass from Peterson and tried to take a shot past Lehner. His initial attempt hit the post but the Russian Rocky collected his rebound and popped it in.

His 11th goal of the season, coming in 1:27 seconds, gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

The Vancouver Man scored 2 for 3 on advantage, while Vegas failed to score in three power plays.

Head coach Pete Deborah says special teams are something the Golden Knights need to do.

“Okay, we’ll take the point. I think we have to be better than the stretched bottom to get where we want to go,” he said. “You can’t lose 2-0 in a special team fight and you can expect to win any game, so this is probably the first place we’ve been able to clear.”

The Golden Knights dominated the action for most of the first period and finally got on board at the 16:59 mark.

Martinez sent a twist from the top of the faceoff circle, the shot being aimed at Vancouver defender Travis Darmot in front of the net before scattering past Demco. This was Martinez’s first goal of the season.

Canucks had a 13-5 outshot when the Golden Knights equalized, forcing Demco to make some big stops.

When the Canucks started scoring most of the crowd had just settled into their seats.

Alex Pietrenzello was called in to trip Harvard in just 57 seconds of the game and Vancouver was able to take advantage of the Man Advantage quickly.

Seeing a quick pass order, Jetty Miller made a Pak dish to Alex Chiasson on the goal line and Chiasson sent Harvat with a hash mark. The Canucks captain snatched a snap shot, beating Lehner for his 31st goal of the season.

The goal extended Harbhat’s scoring streak to five games, including five goals and two assists during the stretch.

Note: Mark Stone is back in the Golden Knights lineup after missing 26 games due to a back injury. াস Chiasson assisted on Harvat’s goal and has now assisted in four consecutive games.

Coming next

Golden Nights: Thursday night at Calgary Flame.

Canucks: Host the Arizona Quotes on Thursday night.