Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville, bail fund team up to post bail for shooting suspect: report



Black Lives Matter (BLM) has reportedly teamed up with the Louisville Community Bail Fund to post bail for Quintage Brown, the suspect in the shooting of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

BLM Louisville reportedly released bail to Brown, a checkpost of the Louisville Community Bail Fund, on Wednesday, a day after Brown allegedly tried to assassinate Greenberg at the candidate’s campaign headquarters in Butchersville, Kentucky.

BLM Louisville and the Louisville Community Bail Fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local media reported Wednesday that agencies were posting bail for Brown, with BLM Louisville organizer Chanel Helm saying the bail fund would pull out $ 100,000 postings.

Quintage’s bail was posted on Wednesday afternoon, with one man paying bail after wearing a “Free Angela Davis” shirt – referring to the activist and former Communist Party USA member.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of undesirable danger after entering Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and firing multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. No one was injured, but Greenberg’s shirt was hit by a bullet, police said.

Greenberg is a white, Jewish democrat. Police did not elaborate on the possible motive for the shooting, but said they were looking in all directions.

Brown previously worked as an intern and editorial columnist for the Louisville Courier-Journal, according to the newspaper. He shared a short promotional video on Twitter in December stating that he is vying to represent District 5 for the Lewisville Metro Council in 2022.

Brown made headlines last summer after missing for nearly two weeks. During the investigation, his family criticized the Louisville Metro Police Department, saying police were “unprepared” to identify Brown. His parents then told local media that their son was probably going through a mental health crisis and appealed to the public to help find him. Brown was later found safely in New York.

Prior to the Missing Persons episode, Brown was a prominent activist during the Black Lives Matter and defended police instability after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

