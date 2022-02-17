Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville defends posting bail for alleged would-be mayoral assassin



Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville Democrat mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting to assassinate Quintage Brown.

The agency’s official Twitter account went viral on Thursday in a tweet, defending their choice to post Brown’s $ 100,000 bail.

Brown is accused of entering the Greenberg campaign headquarters in the Butchertown area of ​​Louisville, Kentucky and trying to shoot the candidate in an attempt to kill him.

“* Candidate,” the group wrote in response to criticism from online support for “someone who fired at a government employee.”

“The man we granted bail needs support,” the group responded to another critic. “As the candidate said.”

“Putting pressure on community work to solve a huge problem that affects certain community members কালো black, brown, and poor people খারাপ is a bad thing,” reads another response from BLM Louisville. “You know very well that the people of this city are demanding an end to poverty [and] In addition to crime, the rate of imprisonment must be reduced. “

The tweet storm in favor of granting Brown bail lasted for several hours.

In a statement to reporters on Thursday, Greenberg described the criminal justice system as “broken.”

“If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody,” the statement said. “We must work together to fix this system.”

The candidate further stated that “there must be consequences” when someone commits a violent crime.

Local average Report The companies that were posting bail for Brown on Wednesday, BLM Louisville organizer Chanel Helm, said the bail fund would post $ 100,000.

Brown’s bail was posted Wednesday afternoon, with the man wearing a “Free Angela Davis” shirt paying bail – referring to the activist and former Communist Party USA member.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of undesirable danger after entering Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and firing multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. No one was injured, but Greenberg’s shirt was hit by a bullet, police said.

Jessica Chasma of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.