World

Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville defends posting bail for alleged would-be mayoral assassin

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville defends posting bail for alleged would-be mayoral assassin
Written by admin
Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville defends posting bail for alleged would-be mayoral assassin

Quintez Brown: BLM Louisville defends posting bail for alleged would-be mayoral assassin

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville Democrat mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting to assassinate Quintage Brown.

The agency’s official Twitter account went viral on Thursday in a tweet, defending their choice to post Brown’s $ 100,000 bail.

Brown is accused of entering the Greenberg campaign headquarters in the Butchertown area of ​​Louisville, Kentucky and trying to shoot the candidate in an attempt to kill him.

Quintage Brown: BLM Louisville, Bell Fund team to post bail on suspicion of shooting: report

“* Candidate,” the group wrote in response to criticism from online support for “someone who fired at a government employee.”

“The man we granted bail needs support,” the group responded to another critic. “As the candidate said.”

“Putting pressure on community work to solve a huge problem that affects certain community members কালো black, brown, and poor people খারাপ is a bad thing,” reads another response from BLM Louisville. “You know very well that the people of this city are demanding an end to poverty [and] In addition to crime, the rate of imprisonment must be reduced. “

Quintage Brown, a civil rights activist in Louisville, in an indefinite photo.

Quintage Brown, a civil rights activist in Louisville, in an indefinite photo.
(Gadget Clock)

The tweet storm in favor of granting Brown bail lasted for several hours.

In a statement to reporters on Thursday, Greenberg described the criminal justice system as “broken.”

“If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody,” the statement said. “We must work together to fix this system.”

READ Also  CBS2’s 2/12 Saturday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

The candidate further stated that “there must be consequences” when someone commits a violent crime.

Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg speaks at a news conference Monday, February 14, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg speaks at a news conference Monday, February 14, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky.
(AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley)

Local average Report The companies that were posting bail for Brown on Wednesday, BLM Louisville organizer Chanel Helm, said the bail fund would post $ 100,000.

Brown’s bail was posted Wednesday afternoon, with the man wearing a “Free Angela Davis” shirt paying bail – referring to the activist and former Communist Party USA member.

Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of undesirable danger after entering Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and firing multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. No one was injured, but Greenberg’s shirt was hit by a bullet, police said.

Jessica Chasma of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

#Quintez #Brown #BLM #Louisville #defends #posting #bail #alleged #wouldbe #mayoral #assassin

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  What to Know About the Length of the Jury Deliberations in the Rittenhouse Trial

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment