Quintez Brown, Louisville BLM activist charged with attempted murder of mayoral candidate, has troubled past



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Black Lives Matter activist who was charged in Monday’s shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, was the subject of an earlier investigation by mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg into a missing person who questioned his mental health.

Quintage Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of undesirable danger after entering Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown and firing multiple shots using a 9mm Glock handgun, police said. No one was injured, but Greenberg’s shirt was hit by a bullet, police said.

Lewisville activists arrested for trying to assassinate mayoral candidate, socialism, gun control

Greenberg, a white man, a Jewish democrat, did not elaborate on the possible motives for the shootings, but said they were looking into all angles.

Brown previously worked as an intern and editorial columnist for the Louisville Courier Journal, according to the newspaper. He shared a short campaign video On Twitter Announced in December that he was vying to represent District 5 for the Lewisville Metro Council in 2022.

Brown made headlines last summer after missing for nearly two weeks. During the investigation, his family criticized the Louisville Metro Police Department, saying police were “unprepared” to identify Brown. His parents Inform the local media at this time That their son is probably going through a mental health crisis and has appealed to the public to help find him. Brown was later found safely in New York.

Brown’s family later said in a July 1 statement issued by Black Lives Matter Louisville that they were personally talking about his “physical, mental and spiritual health.”

Prior to the Missing Persons episode, Brown was a prominent activist during the Black Lives Matter and defended police instability after the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

In July 2020, as a student at the University of Louisville, Brown was honored by the Obama Foundation’s MBK Rising initiative and was one of the few students in the country to attend the inaugural national gathering of the Obama Foundation’s My Brothers Keeper Alliance.

In a statement still appearing on the foundation’s website, Brown said, “I make my community better for boys who look like me by changing the description around violence, masculinity and professionalism.”

Brown told local media at the same time that he performed “every day” in Louisville during the Floyd unrest and that he encouraged local efforts to remove police officers from the school.

Brown told Lewisville Magazine in March 2021, a few months before his disappearance, that defending the police meant exactly this: “We want to extort money from the police.”

“We want to see fewer officers. We want to see less money in their budgets,” he told the magazine. “You can’t reform that institution. Protecting the police is our first step towards breaking everything that is at the root of slavery. Because they are the real slaves. When blacks try to free themselves and become independent, you have the police. Stop them.” And put them back in their place. So to me, defending the police means protecting our oppression and financing our revolution. “

During the same interview, Brown said that “even the most progressive democratic leaders” are involved in systematic racism, adding that “we are really at war” with the establishment.

Last month, Brown wrote a moderate post about communism and the revolution.

“The revolutionary consciousness of the people must understand that the fight against genocide and the negative forces of fascism will not end in the ballot box of the ruling class,” he wrote. “As a result of trying to get into one of the two main parties, our leaders have become cooperatives by pushing their interests into the background. They have become costly.”

Brown pleaded not guilty to one count Tuesday and his bond was set at 100,000. During the arrogance, his lawyer said Brown would perform a psychological assessment, the Associated Press reported.

Daniel Wallace of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.