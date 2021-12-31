Quinton De Kock Announces Retirement From Test Cricket After Loss In Centurion Test Scored 58 Hundreds and 171 Half Century in Career Till Now

Quinton de Kock abruptly said goodbye to Test cricket after India’s defeat in the Centurion Test. He took this decision after playing 51 matches in his short career of 7 years.

29-year-old star wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has said goodbye to Test cricket only after playing 51 Test matches for South Africa. De Kock announced his decision just hours after India lost their first Test match at Centurion. He said to take this decision citing family reasons.

Quinton de Kock, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2014, played his last Test match against India in December 2021. He scored 3300 runs in 91 innings of 51 matches in his short career. He also has 6 Test centuries and 22 half-centuries to his name. 141 not out remained his highest Test score.

In his statement after retiring from Tests, he said, “It was not easy for me to reach this decision. I kept thinking about my future for a long time. Me and Sasha (his wife) are going to be parents soon. Our family is going to grow. My family is everything to me. I want to give him more time now.”

The wicket-keeper batsman further said, “You can buy everything in life but you can’t buy time. According to me, this is the right time to take the right decision. I love Test cricket and it is a matter of pride for me to play for the country. But now I have something (family) that I love more than that.”

De Kock will continue to play white ball cricket

Quinton de Kock has made it clear in his statement that he is only retiring from Test cricket. He will still continue to play for his country in white ball cricket. Thanking everyone, he also made it clear that, “This is not the end of my career. I am still dedicated to white ball cricket and will represent my country.”

Commenting on his decision, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Executive CEO Foletsi Mosecki said, “The loss of a player like Quinton is sad for us but as he said family is everything to us at CSA. I wish him and Sasha the best of luck in becoming parents. Hope he will be seen doing his best in white ball cricket.”

A look at de Kock’s career

Quinton de Kock made his T20 debut for South Africa in 2012. He then became the key batsman for the Proteas in all three formats. He has scored more than 29000 runs in his entire career so far including First Class, List A. In this, he has 58 centuries and 171 half-centuries to his name.

Talking about international cricket, apart from 3300 runs in Tests, he has 5355 runs in 124 ODIs and 1827 runs in 61 T20s. He has also scored 16 centuries and 26 half-centuries in ODI cricket. He has touched the 50-run mark 11 times in T20 cricket as well. He is a fiery batsman and has a strike rate of more than 137 in overall T20Is.

De Kock has had a great performance so far in the IPL as well. He has been a vital part of RCB, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. He has 2256 runs in his name in 77 IPL matches. In which one century and 16 half-centuries are also included. His strike rate is 130.93.