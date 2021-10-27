Quinton de Kock love story started with cheers said Facebook about heart talk IPL Mumbai Indians Player Marriage Cheerleader after dating 4 years Movie Film story

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, part of Mumbai Indians, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is counted among the world’s most powerful batsmen. Due to his excellent batting skills along with wicketkeeping skills, he remains in T20 leagues around the world.

Even in the IPL, as long as he remains at the crease, his teammates are confident that the team will not get into trouble. Fans also cheer him. The special thing is that the love story of this wicket-keeper batsman also started with cheering.

It is about the year 2012 T20 Champions League. This tournament was played in South Africa itself. The top 4 teams of IPL 2012 (Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings) also participated in the tournament. Two teams from South Africa (Highveld Lions and Titans) also qualified for the tournament.

The match was played between Highveld Lions and Mumbai Indians on 14 October 2012. Lions won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 157 for 6 in 20 overs. Highveld Lions, chasing the target, scored 158 runs for 2 wickets in 18.5 overs and won the match.

Quinton de Kock played an unbeaten innings of 51 runs in 33 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes for Highveld Lions. He took over the team at a time when he lost 2 wickets for just 37 runs in 6.5 overs.

After the match, Quinton de Kock’s innings was praised by all. Highveld Lions cheerleader Sasha Hurley also couldn’t help but congratulate Deacock. At the end of the match, she reached the ground and congratulated De Kock. Deacock lost his heart on seeing them.

Deacock could not even reply to his congratulations at that time. Later, via Facebook, he replied to Sasha’s congratulations. After this, a series of conversations started between the two. Although Deacock’s conversation with Sasha may have begun, he has been shy about speaking his heart out to Sasha.

He was unable to even ask Sasha for her mobile number to talk to. However, after some time, Deacock gathered courage and proposed to Sasha. De Kock had told in an interview, ‘When I saw Sasha on the field, I was blown away.’

De Kock said, ‘I could not say anything in response to his congratulations. After some time I replied to his congratulations on Facebook. From there we became good friends and this friendship turned into love. Deacock married Sasha in 2016 after dating for several years.

Quinton de Kock’s partner Sasha Hurley loves to travel. His hobbies also include boating and fishing. He is also fond of drinking alcohol. Surprisingly, he also likes to shoot.