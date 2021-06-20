Quit Smoking By Using These Methods

New Delhi. According to the WHO, tobacco use kills more than 7 million people worldwide every year. This figure may increase further if the promotion of anti-tobacco campaigns does not increase. Tobacco use has a very harmful effect on the lungs; It can cause cancer or chronic respiratory diseases. Efforts made to improve lung health by reducing tobacco use are not entirely successful. Two out of three deaths from lung cancer are due to smoking. It is also an important factor in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This is a condition when breathing becomes difficult and painful. Smoking is also a major cause of tuberculosis (TB).

Apart from lung cancer, tobacco consumption also invites oral cancer. Oral cancer patients are highest in the Indian subcontinent. It is one of the top 3 cancers in the country. According to a global report, 1,19,992 new deaths were recorded due to oral cancer in India in 2018. Most people are aware of the many health risks associated with smoking, yet it is the leading cause of preventable deaths and diseases in India. Quitting smoking, like any bad addiction, doesn’t happen in a day; This is a journey. Quitting this addiction is a time-consuming process. Here we are telling five ways by which one can get rid of smoking addiction.

Prepare before you go “cold turkey”—it’s not as simple as throwing out your cigarette. The brain gets used to nicotine. Because of this it is not easy to get out of this addiction. You also need to devise a coping mechanism. Consult a doctor to know about all the possible methods. Most doctors recommend a star quit plan. Decide on a day that should be within two weeks from the decision to quit smoking. Talk to family, friends and co-workers about this and tell them you need their support. Identify the challenges in your journey. Also find ways to get rid of them. Cut tobacco out of your home, car or office. Stay away from all things that make you want to smoke.

Use of NRT – Nicotine is called for and because of this many people fail in their attempt to quit smoking. In such a situation, nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) can prove to be helpful for them. NRT is designed to allow you to consume a limited amount of nicotine and avoid other chemicals present in tobacco. You can do the Fagerstrom test to check your dependence on nicotine. Only then can you decide the appropriate treatment for you.

Non-nicotine medications—FDA approved non-nicotine drugs—bupropion and varenicline will help you quit smoking. Talk to a doctor or healthcare provider if you want to try some of these ways to quit smoking. You will need a prescription for this.

Seeking Behavioral Support – The emotional and physical dependence on this addiction makes quitting it more challenging. You have to deal with this dependency in order to quit smoking. You can take advantage of counseling services, self-help materials and support services to improve your emotional dependence. This will not only help you emotionally but will also reduce your physical dependence. People who have smoked for a long period of time have a 25 percent increased chance of quitting when the drugs are combined with behavioral support.

Alternative therapies – Some people also take alternative therapies, such as filters, smoking deterrents, e-cigarettes, cold laser therapy, and magnet therapy. This is a useful way to help them quit smoking. However, there is no evidence that they will make you quit smoking completely. Rather, in many cases, it has been found that after these methods, their smoking habit increased further.

Proper implementation of these tips can improve your lung health and can be helpful in fighting smoking addiction. Trying to avoid the triggers of smoking can save your life and that of your loved ones too. Passive smoking is just as dangerous as active smoking. So stop smoking today to lead a healthy and satisfying life.