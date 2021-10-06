Quotas in promotions: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Center what steps it has taken to justify its decision to give quotas in promotions to employees belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) due to inadequate representation. Jobs and reservations will not adversely affect overall administrative efficiency: Supreme Court

The apex court has asked the central government to put before the court the data and figures related to insufficient representation in case of reservation in promotions. The court heard the reservation case in the promotion on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Attorney General presented arguments on behalf of the Central Government.The apex court has asked the Center to state what exercises it has done to give reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in promotions and whether they have been found to be under-representation in the job and whether giving reservation would have any adverse effect. Not done.

The government has to justify that there is insufficient representation in a particular cadre and that reservation will not adversely affect the efficiency of the administration, the court said. The apex court said that in principle there should be no debate, but statistics should be presented and the decision to grant reservation in promotion is justified.

A number of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the central government and the states in this regard. There is still ambiguity in terms of reservation in promotions, so all appointments have been suspended, the petition said.

However, the apex court had said that the decision that SCs and STs would be given reservation in promotions would not be reopened. The state has to decide how to implement it.

Before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, it has been said by several states that there are some hurdles in granting reservation to SCs and STs in promotions which need to be looked into. The apex court had made it clear during the last hearing that the apex court’s decision in the case involving Jarnail Singh and Nagraj would not be reopened.

A bench of Supreme Court Justice L Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday asked the Attorney General to present the data and statistics before the court on the basis of insufficient representation to continue the decision to grant reservation in promotions. During the hearing, the Attorney General briefed the court in detail about the Indira Sahni verdict, Jarnail Singh and Nagraj verdict.

Judgment of the case relating to Nagraj and Jarnail Singh

In the 2006 Nagraj judgment, the apex court had said that promotions would have to look at 50 per cent ceiling in case of reservation, application of creamy layer principle, backwardness and data collection to find under-representation. A five-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Deepak Mishra, had on September 26, 2018, removed the condition of collecting data on backwardness in a case involving Jarnail Singh.