R. After Kelly’s conviction, could the music industry change?

Some activists were enthused by the conviction, and the focus of the trial was on the testimony of black women, seeing it as a turning point that could encourage more victims to come forward and abusers. could lead to financial or criminal consequences.

“This is the beginning of women being believed and taken seriously,” said Dorothy Caravelo, a former record executive and author of “Anything for a Hit: An A&R Woman’s Story of Surviving the Music Industry” (2018).

“Predatory behavior, like that of Harvey Weinstein, will lead you to a prison cell,” said Caravello.

Others worried that the relative silence between major actors and entertainment companies was a sign that little would change without a firm commitment to weed out and punish the abusers.

“R. Kelly isn’t enough; he’s just the tip of the iceberg that gets to the bottom of the music industry ocean,” said Drew Dixon, another former music executive who in 2017 said the men behind hip-hop label Def Jam Mogul Russell Simmons had raped her. Worked for her. (He vehemently denied the allegation.) “We need heavyweights—key executives, major stars and key workers—to be outspoken, outspoken, outspoken. When these hunters raise their heads.”