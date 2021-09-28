R. After Kelly’s conviction, could the music industry change?
When a federal jury in Brooklyn on Monday convicted R. Kelly of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, it was immediately seen as a watershed.
After decades of abuse allegations, backed by dodgy reporting that voices dozens of young women, Kelly, the R&B superstar behind hits like “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Ignition (Remix)” – was known as child pornography. Was acquitted of the charges in a trial in 2008 – eventually being held accountable. Kelly, 54, now faces the prospect of life in prison.
But Kelly’s conviction received a muted response in the music industry, with public commentary by top artists and cricketers between companies releasing his music and continuing to host it online.
For the music world, the inherent question arising from Kelly’s lawsuit—widely seen as the most high-profile sex-abuse case in industry history—is whether the business itself can turn. Do record companies, managers, streaming services and radio stations shun abusers away from the stigma of fame and money, instead of looking the other way around for bad behavior?
Some activists were enthused by the conviction, and the focus of the trial was on the testimony of black women, seeing it as a turning point that could encourage more victims to come forward and abusers. could lead to financial or criminal consequences.
“This is the beginning of women being believed and taken seriously,” said Dorothy Caravelo, a former record executive and author of “Anything for a Hit: An A&R Woman’s Story of Surviving the Music Industry” (2018).
“Predatory behavior, like that of Harvey Weinstein, will lead you to a prison cell,” said Caravello.
Others worried that the relative silence between major actors and entertainment companies was a sign that little would change without a firm commitment to weed out and punish the abusers.
“R. Kelly isn’t enough; he’s just the tip of the iceberg that gets to the bottom of the music industry ocean,” said Drew Dixon, another former music executive who in 2017 said the men behind hip-hop label Def Jam Mogul Russell Simmons had raped her. Worked for her. (He vehemently denied the allegation.) “We need heavyweights—key executives, major stars and key workers—to be outspoken, outspoken, outspoken. When these hunters raise their heads.”
“People in power, those in power with a platform that’s much bigger than mine, say they have zero tolerance,” Dixon said.
Kelly’s conviction underscores the music industry’s relative lack of influence from the #MeToo movement, which ravaged Hollywood, politics and the business world in 2017. While entertainment power brokers like Weinstein and Leslie Moonves, and former Eric T. Government figures like Schneiderman. The tidal wave of justice seemed to largely bypass pop music, as the attorney general of New York fell from lofty heights.
In addition to Simmons, shock rocker Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by several women, including Evan Rachel Wood, and singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has been accused of misconduct, including emotional and verbal abuse, and harassment in texts. is included. social media. (Both have denied the allegations.) If you blinked during the 2018 Grammy Awards, you might have missed the white rose’s symbolic appearance to support the survivors.
And yet sex between male stars and young women is so common in pop music as mythology. Kelly’s case peaked, and by accusing him of running a criminal enterprise, prosecutors put a rigid focus on this side of the industry – the environs and business infrastructure that surrounded Kelly, with assorted managers, handlers, and employees serving him. Helped young women procure and survive. Result.
To insiders and jaundiced observers, it all sounded disturbingly familiar, the kind of thing that happens every day around myriad male stars—a system the industry shows little interest in destroying.
Jim DeRogatis, the music journalist who chronicled the allegations against Kelly for more than 20 years, said in an interview, “The music industry is dull and immoral.” “Nothing comes before ‘Don’t derail the gravy train.’ thats what its all about.”
For years, Kelly – who has released 12 platinum albums, won three Grammys and collaborated with stars such as Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper – rose to fame and success before public opinion began circling around 2017. Stay on a steady trajectory. That year, DeRogatis published a series of investigative pieces in BuzzFeed News that said Kelly was holding young women into a derogatory “cult.”
And in 2019, filmmaker and activist Dream Hampton’s documentary series “Surviving Are Kelly” featured firsthand accounts of several women turning their stomachs. Around that time, Kelly was dropped by RCA, his record label, and Universal Music Publishing Group, which controls his songwriting list.
An online campaign, #MuteRKelly, has put pressure on streaming services and record companies to punish Kelly and remove her music from circulation. But Kelly’s music is widely available, and even after his conviction there is no sign it will be taken down online.
Although most digital outlets, such as Spotify and Apple Music, have policies excluding hate speech, they see themselves as neutral platforms, not censors, when it comes to removing content; For example, Gary Glitter’s music remains online even though the 1970s glam-rocker has been convicted of sexual abuse, including having sex with a girl under the age of 13.
Digital services also pay money to the record companies that supply the music they host, and so far, Sony, which owns RCA, has made no move to dispose of Kelly’s catalog or take it offline. Is raised.
Sony declined to comment. Representatives for Universal, Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube and radio giant iHeartMedia either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
Industry critics point to a long history in which abusers are tolerated and protected as long as they continue to produce hits; Even after the misdeeds are exposed, they can also be slowly welcomed when the heat is off. For example, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, but he has since produced eight Top 10 albums, three of which have gone to No.
To an extent, pop music has always been the realm of criminals and boundary-pushers, but the line between provocation and endorsement of an accused abuser can be fuzzy. On his most recent album, Kanye West included Manson in a song asking, “Guess who’s going to jail tonight?”
But for survivors and activists, Kelly’s conviction may be a small victory in itself, one worth celebrating only if it leads to further change.
“It’s not over,” Dixon said. “It’s not a book, it’s a long, overdue slow start that must continue.”
#Kellys #conviction #music #industry #change
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.