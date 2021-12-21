R Ashwin admits he considered retirement between 2018 and 2020 says not feeling backed people were not sensitive enough star bowler said

Indian cricket team’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made many shocking revelations. He told that there was a time in his career when he used to get breathless in throwing 5-6 balls. He also told that in the year 2018, he was thinking of retiring. He was battling poor form at that time. At that time no one had extended a helping hand like him.

Ashwin told ESPN Cricinfo that he thought of retiring from cricket several times during 2018 to 2020. All this time he was constantly trying to do better, but things were getting difficult. It was only after bowling six balls that he started feeling breathless. The body was tired. When knee pain increased, he used to try to bowl with short jumps. Despite this, he used to get tired quickly.

After that, there was pain in his back and shoulders. Ashwin said that due to increasing age, it is very difficult to control fitness. Ashwin was struggling a lot before the Corona period. Questions were being raised about his place in the team.

Ashwin also told that the players were not sensitive about his injury. No one came forward to help. Trust was expressed in many players in the Indian team, but it did not happen with Ashwin. He said, I think trust was reposed in many players, then why was I not shown? I didn’t do anything less. I have won many matches for the team, but I was not trusted.

Ashwin said that when he got injured again in 2018, he thought of retiring several times. At that time he used to talk only to his wife. However, his father was confident that his son would one day make a comeback in the ODI and T20 team. He will see it before he dies. It was a very personal thing for him.

Let us inform that Ashwin has been included in the squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. There he performed brilliantly. After this he was also selected in the T20 team for the series against New Zealand. He can also be given a chance in the Indian team in the ODI series against South Africa.

The year 2021 was excellent for Ravichandran Ashwin. He took 52 wickets in 8 matches. In the year 2021, Ashwin also broke the record of Harbhajan Singh, Wasim Akram in the matter of taking Test wickets. Ashwin has now reached number three in the list of Indians who have taken the most wickets in Test cricket. He has 427 wickets in 81 test matches. Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev are ahead of him.