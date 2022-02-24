Entertainment

R Balki announces his sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ on specially-abled men starring Abhishek Bachchan | R Balki announces Abhishek Bachchan starrer sports film ‘Ghoomar’ – Shooting begins in Pune

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
R Balki announces his sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ on specially-abled men starring Abhishek Bachchan | R Balki announces Abhishek Bachchan starrer sports film ‘Ghoomar’ – Shooting begins in Pune
Written by admin
R Balki announces his sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ on specially-abled men starring Abhishek Bachchan | R Balki announces Abhishek Bachchan starrer sports film ‘Ghoomar’ – Shooting begins in Pune

R Balki announces his sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ on specially-abled men starring Abhishek Bachchan | R Balki announces Abhishek Bachchan starrer sports film ‘Ghoomar’ – Shooting begins in Pune

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

Director R Balki has announced his next film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, titled ‘Ghoomar’. It will be a sports drama, the shooting of which has started in Pune. The film is inspired by the incredible feat of Hungarian right-handed shooter Károly Tákács, who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after seriously injuring his right hand.

‘Ghoomar’ is not a biopic, but it salutes the achievements of special players who have overcome their disabilities and continue their run in the race of dreams.

r-balki-announces-his-sports-drama-ghoomer-on-specially-abled-men-starring-abhishek-bachchan

Talking about the film, R Balki said, “Ghoomar is a film that I am excited about for many reasons. First of all it is a pleasure to work with Abhishek after the film Paa. Abhishek is one of the rare contemporary actors. One who has deep thinking.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi Budget & Box Office CollectionGangubai Kathiawadi Budget & Box Office Collection

He continued, “Secondly.. possibly working with the only artist in our industry who apart from being a good actress, is actually a real sportsperson, Saiyami Kher. Third, good luck working with Shabana for the first time… And fourth, the idea of ​​doing a sports film, which gives a new idea to a traditional sport.”

Ghoomar will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi along with Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das. With cinematography by Vishal Sinha, production design by Sandeep Sharad Rawade and music by Amit Trivedi, Ghoomar is based on a concept by Rahul Sengupta. The film is written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani and directed by R Balki. Ghoomar is co-produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment.

  • pad man 1644398837

    ‘Padman’ completes 4 years, director praises Akshay Kumar, explains why the film was important

  • abhishek saiyami 1634960510

    Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher pair in R Balki’s sports film?

  • xbalki abhishek 1634184881 jpg pagespeed ic uy4rwfnvqn 1634189844

    Abhishek Bachchan to play left-handed batsman in R Balki’s film? It’s a constant thing!

  • cvr15 1628741089

    Sunny Deol ready for a strong comeback? Will be seen in R Balki’s thriller film, read details!

  • sunny deol 1628223510

    Sunny Deol to star in his next big film, psychological thriller?

  • image25 1625230314

    “It is such an exciting and honor to work with the directors of Padman and Dear Zindagi”

  • 207644908 172763184758411 6117748366527969837 n 1625225132

    Anirudh Sharma to lead production in R Balki and Gauri Shinde’s Hope Productions!

  • image5 1623918193

    R Balki and Gauri Shinde’s ‘Hope Productions’ partner with Pranab Kapadia, details

  • sunny deol next film r balki 10 1617236864

    Sunny Deol will be the hero of R Balki’s next film, will be seen in the role of father of this actress

  • r balki slammed 3 1595008574

    R Balki had asked for Ranbir – List of better actors than Alia, the answer of Bollywood stalwarts

  • ranbe 1594963100

    Find me a better actor than Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, then we will debate on nepotism

  • akshay kumar gets permission to shoot with r balki see pics 1590406725

    Akshay Kumar took permission from the government, started shooting with R Balki, see photos

english summary

Director R. Balki announces his next film Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan. Ghoomer is a film that celebrates the achievements of specially-able sportsmen who have conquered their adversities.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:43 [IST]

#Balki #announces #sports #drama #Ghoomer #speciallyabled #men #starring #Abhishek #Bachchan #Balki #announces #Abhishek #Bachchan #starrer #sports #film #Ghoomar #Shooting #begins #Pune

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Story of Piyush Mishra: The family was against acting, drowned in alcohol addiction; had injured himself

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment