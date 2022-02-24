R Balki announces his sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ on specially-abled men starring Abhishek Bachchan | R Balki announces Abhishek Bachchan starrer sports film ‘Ghoomar’ – Shooting begins in Pune

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Director R Balki has announced his next film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, titled ‘Ghoomar’. It will be a sports drama, the shooting of which has started in Pune. The film is inspired by the incredible feat of Hungarian right-handed shooter Károly Tákács, who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after seriously injuring his right hand.

‘Ghoomar’ is not a biopic, but it salutes the achievements of special players who have overcome their disabilities and continue their run in the race of dreams.

Talking about the film, R Balki said, “Ghoomar is a film that I am excited about for many reasons. First of all it is a pleasure to work with Abhishek after the film Paa. Abhishek is one of the rare contemporary actors. One who has deep thinking.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi Budget & Box Office Collection

He continued, “Secondly.. possibly working with the only artist in our industry who apart from being a good actress, is actually a real sportsperson, Saiyami Kher. Third, good luck working with Shabana for the first time… And fourth, the idea of ​​doing a sports film, which gives a new idea to a traditional sport.”

Ghoomar will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi along with Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das. With cinematography by Vishal Sinha, production design by Sandeep Sharad Rawade and music by Amit Trivedi, Ghoomar is based on a concept by Rahul Sengupta. The film is written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani and directed by R Balki. Ghoomar is co-produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment.

‘Padman’ completes 4 years, director praises Akshay Kumar, explains why the film was important

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher pair in R Balki’s sports film?

Abhishek Bachchan to play left-handed batsman in R Balki’s film? It’s a constant thing!

Sunny Deol ready for a strong comeback? Will be seen in R Balki’s thriller film, read details!

Sunny Deol to star in his next big film, psychological thriller?

“It is such an exciting and honor to work with the directors of Padman and Dear Zindagi”

Anirudh Sharma to lead production in R Balki and Gauri Shinde’s Hope Productions!

R Balki and Gauri Shinde’s ‘Hope Productions’ partner with Pranab Kapadia, details

Sunny Deol will be the hero of R Balki’s next film, will be seen in the role of father of this actress

R Balki had asked for Ranbir – List of better actors than Alia, the answer of Bollywood stalwarts

Find me a better actor than Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, then we will debate on nepotism

Akshay Kumar took permission from the government, started shooting with R Balki, see photos

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also ashok pandit shares videos amid up election 2022 supporting BJP and cm yogi adityanath - 'Akhilesh-Mulayam made us wear a cap by wearing a cap...' the filmmaker said by sharing the video of the Muslim youth Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Director R. Balki announces his next film Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan. Ghoomer is a film that celebrates the achievements of specially-able sportsmen who have conquered their adversities.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:43 [IST]