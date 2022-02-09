R Balki praises Akshay Kumar, says Pad Man is the most important movie I have ever made | ‘Padman’ completes 4 years, director praises Akshay Kumar, explains why the film was important

honored with national award

Directed by R Balki, the film was co-written with Swanand Kirkire. The film garnered a lot of praise for its content. Padman was also given the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues.

Box office collection

Where the film collected around 80 crores in India. The film has crossed the 207 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It was a hit.

padman is the most successful movie

Akshay Kumar considers this film as his successful film. He had said – “After Padman, the government removed GST from pads and this was the biggest win for me. Because of this exemption, women who use it and the company that makes pads, they saved some money everyday and if added If you look at it, it is crores of rupees. And that was my profit. That’s why Padman is my most successful film.”

film on social issue

However, Akshay Kumar has always been doing films made on social issues. Be it Padman, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LAB or Oh My God.. At present, the actor has 9 to 10 films in his account which are going to be released in the year 2022, 2023.