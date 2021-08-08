R. Kelly Criminal Trial: A Timeline of the Allegations

These violations involve coercing and transporting women and girls into interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. Mr Kelly, who has been in custody since 2019, has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Angel M. Melendez, a special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations, was among those who announced the charges in July 2019.

As alleged, for two decades the company run by R. Kelly has preyed on young women and teens whose dreams of meeting a superstar quickly turned into a nightmare of rape, child pornography and forced labor. “he said in a statement at The Time. “The musician turned predator is said to have used his fame to incite certain victims to infamous sexual acts while certain members of his company facilitated the aberrant behavior by calculation.

“R. Kelly believed he could fly, but it will be fair to see his oppressive wings cut off.

On the same day those charges were announced, a separate federal indictment against the singer was unsealed in Chicago. There he faces charges of pornography and obstruction. The Chicago trial, originally scheduled for September, now appears to be on “an indefinite wait pattern,” Deputy US lawyer Jeannice Appenteng told Judge in July.

One of Mr Kelly’s attorneys, Steven Greenberg, spoke to reporters in February 2019.

“Mr. Kelly is strong, he’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all of these charges,” Mr. Greenberg said at the time. “One by one, if need be.”