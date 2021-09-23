r kelly last day of trial

Prosecutors present him as the mastermind of a decades-long operation involving managers and bodyguards who helped him recruit and transport young women and underage girls and boys for sex. He has long denied allegations of sexual misconduct and physical abuse, just as he denied allegations of child pornography during a high-profile trial in Chicago in 2008. The case centered on a videotape that showed Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. . He refused to testify, was acquitted – and his career resumed.

The atmosphere around sexual misconduct allegations has since changed, with #MeToo and the fall of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Rose. And public perception of Kelly changed with the 2019 television documentary series “Surviving Are Kelly,” which featured interviews with several women who accused him of abuse.

This time, prosecutors said his mesmerizing public image hid a secret hunter. “For many years, what happened in the defendant’s world remained in the defendant’s world,” Elizabeth Geddes, an assistant US attorney, told jurors in their final arguments on Wednesday. “not anymore.”

Kelly did not testify, eliminating the possibility of an emotional outburst during an interview with “CBS This Morning”‘s Gayle King, when the singer was tied to her chair and yelled directly at the camera. His lawyers tried to portray those accusing him as partisan groups, who became angry when he fell out of favor and then turned against him as the Count gained force.

A bride who was 15 years old but had a marriage certificate as 18

Part of the testimony in Brooklyn focused on Kelly’s 1994 marriage to R&B singer Aaliyah, her manager’s niece. He was 27 years old. She was 15 years old but 18 years old in the marriage certificate.