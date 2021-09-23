r kelly last day of trial
it’s Thursday. We’ll see the trial of R&B superstar R Kelly, which began five weeks ago. We’ll also see a place for, um, rookie stars in Greenwich Village.
R. Kelly established himself in the 1990s as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of his generation, the Grammy-winning R&B superstar behind hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly”, which Rolling Stone named his Ranked as number 406 on the list. 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
But even then there was whispering about sexual misconduct — allegations that pointed to a trial that is drawing to a close in Federal District Court in Brooklyn. A verdict probably won’t end Kelly’s time in court: He has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
Prosecutors present him as the mastermind of a decades-long operation involving managers and bodyguards who helped him recruit and transport young women and underage girls and boys for sex. He has long denied allegations of sexual misconduct and physical abuse, just as he denied allegations of child pornography during a high-profile trial in Chicago in 2008. The case centered on a videotape that showed Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. . He refused to testify, was acquitted – and his career resumed.
The atmosphere around sexual misconduct allegations has since changed, with #MeToo and the fall of Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and Charlie Rose. And public perception of Kelly changed with the 2019 television documentary series “Surviving Are Kelly,” which featured interviews with several women who accused him of abuse.
This time, prosecutors said his mesmerizing public image hid a secret hunter. “For many years, what happened in the defendant’s world remained in the defendant’s world,” Elizabeth Geddes, an assistant US attorney, told jurors in their final arguments on Wednesday. “not anymore.”
Kelly did not testify, eliminating the possibility of an emotional outburst during an interview with “CBS This Morning”‘s Gayle King, when the singer was tied to her chair and yelled directly at the camera. His lawyers tried to portray those accusing him as partisan groups, who became angry when he fell out of favor and then turned against him as the Count gained force.
A bride who was 15 years old but had a marriage certificate as 18
Part of the testimony in Brooklyn focused on Kelly’s 1994 marriage to R&B singer Aaliyah, her manager’s niece. He was 27 years old. She was 15 years old but 18 years old in the marriage certificate.
Prosecutor Geddes said Kelly insisted on marriage after she believed Aaliyah was pregnant. In order for the wedding to take place, he said, his partners had to bribe an Illinois employee to create a fake identity for the bride.
“Just because you have a henchman of yours, doing your dirty work doesn’t make you any less responsible,” Geddes said.
A happy pawn in the chess renaissance
mariela rudi, a freelancer who writes for the real estate and style section of The Times, did what more than 60 million of us did during the pandemic: She watched “The Queen’s Gambit” on Netflix. Then he did what I didn’t. He learned chess.
He also discovered the Chess Forum, which bills itself as the last chess shop in New York City.
We agreed to meet there the other day. When I walked in, she was already at a table at the back, beating our photographer Sarah Messinger.
He had said that Chess Forum is a story of passion and perseverance. It is also the site of knights jumping fast and impatient fingers tapping the edge of the board as a player awaits his opponent’s move. And the Chess Forum is a tremendous male sanctum: the afternoon we were there, Mariela and Sarah were the only women playing.
The owner, Imad Khachan, credits “The Queen’s Gambit” with saving the Chess Forum. Like so many owners of small businesses that were never big profit centers, they hung on for years without raising prices ($5 a game). But the tables were filling up again, thanks to teenagers and New York University students raised on online chess. Then came a nearly three-month shutdown in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Now, with a musical version of “The Queen’s Gambit” in the works, he’s betting that the chess renaissance will continue. And the prodigy is back at the venerable Marshall Chess Club, also in Greenwich Village. So are the chess players in Washington Square Park.
Khachan said that the Chess Forum is like a pool hall for chess, with pickup matches held day and night. Like many stores in the city, this too is a place for celebrity sightings. He said that Alec Baldwin said that his wife played chess there. American prodigy Bobby Fischer had also played there decades earlier, as had Bob Dylan. And 29-year-old chess prodigy Fabiano Caruana, who hasn’t been a grandmaster for half his life, took lessons at the Chess Forum as a child, Khachan said.
Khachan, a Palestinian from Lebanon, moved to New York in 1985 as a doctoral candidate in English. A decade later, after dropping his PhD, he borrowed from relatives and friends to open the Chess Forum. He had worked in a chess shop across the street, which is now far away.
The storefront he leased at 219 Thompson Street was a print shop, but chess dates back to its past. In the 1970s, it had a chess studio run by Nicolas Rossolimo, a Russian-born grandmaster and four-time Olympic chess competitor. He liked the L-shaped layout of the store, because a knight in chess can trace something L-shaped on a chessboard.
And now it’s 25 years later, and the Chess Forum is his life. “You do it for the love of it,” he said. “At my age, you don’t have many options when it comes to restarting your career.”
Dear Diary:
As I sat down to finish a burger at Dumbo pier while waiting for the ferry to arrive, I saw tourists taking selfies and enjoying their own burgers. We all felt happy and free.
I watched a sparrow hop toward a translucent, molten, gummy-candy blob that was clinging to the pier and pecking its little beak into it.
To my surprise, it stayed there. No matter how much the bird flapped its wings, it got stuck. He tried to use his legs to free himself, but was injured only to have his legs stuck as well.
Somebody must help this bird, I thought.
I stood to look for someone who could come to the rescue, but no one else saw what was happening. My heart started beating faster when I realized that I was the one.
I went upstairs and dropped some seltzer on the bird’s beak, allowing it to lift its head. I tried to put a little bit on his feet, but they were so stuck it didn’t matter.
Thinking about all the reasons for not touching the bird, I took out my handkerchief anyway and made the sparrow run slowly from behind. The bird got out of the drop and flew away.
