R Kelly’s lawyers attacked those who accused him. It had the opposite effect.

Certainly, Mr. Kelly’s defense team was facing an uphill battle. The singer, who was once one of the world’s best-known recording artists, has been surrounded by allegations of sexual abuse for decades. During the trial, nine women and two men shared hours of graphic testimony about the physical, sexual and emotional abuse they experienced, which could not be easily explained.

Jury members watched Mr. Kelly’s homemade pornography for hours, much of which was clearly abusive. In one video, a woman who testified was forced to stand naked and scold herself; In another, he was forced to record himself pooping around in his urine and defecating while Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me” played in the background.

The deliberations lasted just nine hours.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler, who is now a professor at the Georgetown University Law Center, said, “When jurors hear several weeks of complex evidence and they return the conviction verdict with a dispatch, they are sending a message. “

Given the mountain of evidence against the singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, it would have been difficult to win the case. But legal experts said Mr Kelly’s defense team – a group of four defense attorneys partially assembled in the months before the trial after Mr Kelly split with his longtime lawyer – had made clear wrongs. took steps.

Nicole Blank Baker, a Michigan lawyer who has never argued in federal court before, repeatedly stumbled upon Mr. Kelly’s case while making a lengthy opening argument.

And while Mr Cannick aggressively cross-examined several of Mr Kelly’s accusers, it was unclear how effective his questions were.

In an interview the day after the verdict, Angela, a woman who testified under the pseudonym Angela, said, “I felt like she had access to her questions.” “You can’t defend when you have no defense.”