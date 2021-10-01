R Kelly’s lawyers attacked those who accused him. It had the opposite effect.
Singer in Brooklyn In the middle of Kelly’s trial, during a sidebar conversation from earshot of the jury, one of Mr. Kelly’s lawyers brought up the accuser’s suggestive dance.
Lawyer, Devereaux L. Canick returned to the topic of twitching more than once, as he questioned a woman who had first met Mr. Kelly at a concert when she was 17 years old, and said that he had spent years with her. abused, and Judge N.M. Donnelly had heard enough.
“You need to get yourself here in 2021 with the rest of us, right?” Judge Donnelly criticized the implication that dancing at a concert was somehow an invitation to sexual abuse.
Mr Kelly’s case, which ended this week with his conviction on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges, was widely seen as a pivotal moment in the #MeToo movement, which seeks to hold powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct. tries to. But throughout his trial, Mr. Kelly’s legal team employed tactics that were reminiscent of an earlier era, attempting to portray the effigy of accusers who had become envious, promiscuous, majority liars. as testified.
Legal experts said the decision, which came after brief deliberations despite weeks of complex testimony, underscores a profound and recent change in the way jurors are approached in cases involving allegations of sexual abuse. And taking away the credibility of an accuser has long been an important part of defense strategy, he said, as attacking women who testify against their accusers risks losing the jury entirely. Is.
“The defense arguments may have had some effect decades ago, but in Brooklyn in 2021 you can’t just say ‘she was asking for it’ and get acquitted,” said Moira Penza, a former prosecutor who Secure the team. Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere sentenced to fraud.
Ms Penza called multiple cross-examinations of the accusers’ defense “aggressive” and said the defense had failed on a fundamental level.
“Rule No. 1 of being a trial attorney is to have a clear narrative and consistent theme that you get throughout your case,” said Ms. Penza, who is now a partner at the firm Wilkinson Steckloff. “Here, the defense does not have a clear strategy on how to respond to the prosecution’s evidence.”
Certainly, Mr. Kelly’s defense team was facing an uphill battle. The singer, who was once one of the world’s best-known recording artists, has been surrounded by allegations of sexual abuse for decades. During the trial, nine women and two men shared hours of graphic testimony about the physical, sexual and emotional abuse they experienced, which could not be easily explained.
Jury members watched Mr. Kelly’s homemade pornography for hours, much of which was clearly abusive. In one video, a woman who testified was forced to stand naked and scold herself; In another, he was forced to record himself pooping around in his urine and defecating while Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me” played in the background.
The deliberations lasted just nine hours.
Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler, who is now a professor at the Georgetown University Law Center, said, “When jurors hear several weeks of complex evidence and they return the conviction verdict with a dispatch, they are sending a message. “
Given the mountain of evidence against the singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, it would have been difficult to win the case. But legal experts said Mr Kelly’s defense team – a group of four defense attorneys partially assembled in the months before the trial after Mr Kelly split with his longtime lawyer – had made clear wrongs. took steps.
Nicole Blank Baker, a Michigan lawyer who has never argued in federal court before, repeatedly stumbled upon Mr. Kelly’s case while making a lengthy opening argument.
And while Mr Cannick aggressively cross-examined several of Mr Kelly’s accusers, it was unclear how effective his questions were.
In an interview the day after the verdict, Angela, a woman who testified under the pseudonym Angela, said, “I felt like she had access to her questions.” “You can’t defend when you have no defense.”
Mr Canick also made a blistering closing argument that at one point seemed to compare Kelly – who jurors had just described as a violent sexual predator – to Martin Luther King Jr.
After the verdict, Mr Cannick told reporters that he refers to Dr. King in all of his summaries. But he was ridiculed on social media and by legal experts for doing so in Mr Kelly’s case.
The defense should be ashamed to even mention the name of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in any discussion of lawyer Gloria Allred, a dangerous sexual predator who has harmed so many women and underage girls. At a press conference after the verdict, five of Kelly’s accusers were represented, four of whom testified.
Ms. Blank Baker declined to comment on the defense team’s strategy until the sentencing. Mr Canick did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
“This trial did not carry the historical burden of false allegations by white women against black men,” Butler said. “It may have been more effective in the case of different racial dynamics, or in the times before #MeToo, but obviously it didn’t work this time.”
From start to finish, legal experts said, the defense focused on a misguided plan to discredit Mr Kelly’s accusers, rather than attack them based on the unusual racketeering allegation he faced.
The charge is often associated with organized crime, but can be applied to any ongoing coordinated illegal scheme or criminal enterprise to serve a common purpose. In this case, prosecutors said Mr. Kelly and his inner circle worked for decades to recruit girls and young women for sexual abuse in several states.
Chicago trial attorney Michael Leonard, who represented Mr Kelly until this summer, said he was working out a different defense strategy before he and another lawyer, Steve Greenberg, dropped the case.
“The best way to attack the government’s case was not to treat it as a run-of-the-mill sex case, arguing whether or not something happened,” Mr Leonard said. “The government’s Achilles heel was the concept that Mr. Kelly – as the leader of a band – formed a criminal enterprise. It was completely new, something that had never been tried before, and we thought it took advantage of May go.”
Mr. Greenberg, Joe tweeted“Sometimes you just can’t protect someone from yourself, no matter how hard you try,” said shortly before leaving the legal team, which was one of his many disagreements with lawyers, which he called a problematic. as was described. Woman-blaming strategy.
“Their strategy was slut-shaming, which had nothing to do with anything,” he said. “And that doesn’t get you anything. It has nothing to do with venturing out to say bad things about people.”
Mr Butler, who specializes in the intersection of race and the law, said Mr Kelly’s team might hope that its strategy would work in a case where the accusers were mostly black women. He said the strategy was more likely to influence some jurors in the years before the #MeToo movement, which, he pointed out, was initiated by a black woman.
He also noted that two of Mr Kelly’s accusers were men, which may have helped convict the jurors.
“It’s unfortunate that we still have to think of men confirming claims of harassment of women,” he said. “But in this case men were also victims.”
With the burden of proof on the prosecution, the defense called only a small number of witnesses. But those who took a stand to defend would have done more harm than good, experts said.
One witness, a former Chicago police officer, admitted on the stand that he had pleaded guilty to forgery. Another, Mr. Kelly’s former accountant, admitted that he had drawn a diagram depicting Mr. Kelly’s outfit as an octopus, with the singer controlling his various traps – valuable evidence for the prosecution’s argument that Mr. Kelly ran an illegal enterprise.
Mo Fodman, who prosecuted several racketeering cases as a federal prosecutor and is now a white-collar defense attorney, said the defense’s decision to call any witnesses was risky.
“By having only a few defense witnesses who respond to certain aspects of the prosecution’s case, one could risk exposing the lack of answers to the rest,” Mr. Fodemann said. He added that jurors are often killed by “contrary to the overwhelming number of witnesses called by the government”.
Five people testified to defend Mr. Kelly’s case. The prosecution called 45. Mr Kelly, who also faces charges in Illinois and Minnesota, will be sentenced in May.
