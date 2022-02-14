R Madhavan announces the new release date of film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect | R Madhavan announces new release date of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a glimpse of Shahrukh was seen in the trailer

There is a lot of excitement among fans about R Madhavan’s much-awaited directorial debut. The trailer of the film has already been rocked and now the release date of the larger than life biographical drama ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is out. The film is scheduled to release in worldwide cinemas on 1 July 2022.

Simran, Rajit Kapoor, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Kartik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar with a powerful ensemble cast with acclaimed international actors Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, the film stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya Special Will be seen in guest appearance.

The film is based on the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer. The music of the film has been composed in India by Sam CS.

Let us tell you, Nambi Narayanan is a scientist and aerospace engineer awarded with Padma Bhushan, who was accused of selling important documents of India’s space program to other countries in 1994. That’s why the tagline of the film is – A man wronged is a nation wronged.

The film has already piqued the interest of the audience with its trailer. It is considered to be Madhavan’s biggest film till date. With which fans are looking forward to his return to the big screen after three years, especially considering his never-seen-before avatar. Staged on a large scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia, Serbia and Russia.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is being produced by Tricolor Films, Verghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed in India by UFO Movies and AGS Cinemas and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Fars Films Company Limited.

R Madhavan announced the release date of his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film marks Madhavan's directorial debut. It will release on 1st July 2022.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 17:05 [IST]