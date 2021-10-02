R Madhavan Australia fan name tattooed on hand: R Madhavan responds to an Australian fan

R Madhavan has huge fans in the country and in the world. He also wins people’s hearts with his charm on social media. Recently, an Australian fan dedicated a tattoo to Madhavan and shared it on Instagram.

Fan wrote ‘R Madhavan’ on his hand and said it was a temporary tattoo. Reacting to this love, the actor replied. He created many emojis that connect hearts and hands.



The film is set to release on April 1

Madhavan will make his directorial debut with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The film will be released in theaters on April 1, 2022. The film is a character drama in which the journey of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan will be shown.

These artists will also appear

Shah Rukh Khan has made a special cameo for this film. The film also stars Simran, Rajit Kapoor, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar in pivotal roles.