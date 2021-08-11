R Madhavan Flies Solo In Flight To Dubai Actor Shares Empty Aircraft Video Says It Feels Like Haunted House

Bollywood’s famous actor R Madhavan is dominated by his films as well as on social media these days. R Madhavan arrived in Dubai for the shooting of the upcoming film. But the surprising thing was that R Madhavan was the only passenger in the flight to Dubai. Apart from him, there was no other person present in economy class and business class. R Madhavan also shared some videos related to the flight on Instagram, in which he showed the astonishing view of the airport along with showing the view of the flight.

This video of R Madhavan is from last 26 July. In the video, R Madhavan while showing the view of the flight said, “This is going to be the most unique moment of my life. It’s entertaining, funny and sad all at the same time.”

Talking about this, the actor said, “I am the only person present at the airport, which is really funny. I was a lone traveler after immigration, can you believe it? About eight people also came to pick me up.”

In the video, R Madhavan also showed a view of the business class lounge. He said, “Look at this silence, there is no one here and there is no noise. I feel as if I am in a ghost bungalow.” Sharing the video, R Madhavan wrote, “July 26, 2021, nostalgic but entertaining.”

R Madhavan further wrote in his post, “Praying that this all ends soon, so that each other’s loved ones can be together again. American Pandit is shooting in Dubai.” Social media users also commented a lot about this video of the actor.

Commenting on R Madhavan’s video, actress Daljit Kaur wrote, “How so empty? It looks so scary.” Actress Adah Sharma wrote, “It’s just like the Apocalypse movie.” A user named Rahul Kulkarni wrote, “This is exactly like a scene from the film. All alone on the plane and at the airport.”





