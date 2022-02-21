Sports

R Praggnanandhaa Beats World Number 1 Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in Airthings Masters Eight Round

27 seconds ago
R Praggnanandhaa Beats World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Airthings Masters: 16-year-old young Grandmaster from India R Praggnanandhaa beat World No.1 Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in the 8th round of Airthings Masters. He is the fifth youngest Grandmaster in the world.

2 Who is R Praganananda?

India’s young Grandmaster R Pragnanandha created a big upset by defeating world number one Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the AirThings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa, playing with black pieces, defeated Carlsen in 39 moves on Monday morning.

He has also put a stop to Carlsen’s conquest in this way. Who had won three consecutive games before this. The Indian Grandmaster has eight points from this win and is in joint 12th place after the eighth round. Praggnanandhaa’s victory over Carlsen, who did not perform as expected in the previous rounds, was unexpected.

He had previously only registered a win against Lev Aronian. Apart from this, Pragannanda played two games in a draw, while he had to face defeat in four games. Plays against Anish Giri and Kwang Lim were drawn while they lost to Erik Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan Krzysztof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost his World Championship match to Norway’s Carlsen a few months ago, is on top with 19 points. They are followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both 15 points). There are 16 players participating in the AirThings Masters. In this, the player gets three points for a win and one point for a draw. Seven rounds of bets are yet to be played in the preliminary stage.

Who is R Praganananda?

R Praganananda is the fifth youngest Grandmaster. Before him Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov have also achieved this title at a young age. In 2013, he won the Under-8 World Youth Chess Championship. After this, in 2015, he also became the world champion of Under-10.

In 2016, he became the youngest International Master in history at the age of 10 years 10 months and 19 days. He got the title of Grandmaster for the first time after the World Junior Chess Championship in 2017. Last year he won the Polgar Challenge and he also played a draw with world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2021.


