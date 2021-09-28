R. When will Kelly be sentenced?

R. Kelly will be sentenced on May 4 at 10 a.m. by the same federal judge who oversaw his racketeering and sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn. Mr Kelly, 54, faces a 10-year prison sentence.

The intervening months will be busy. In the next few weeks, Mr. Kelly’s attorney may file a motion to overturn the decision. Mr Kelly also faces charges in at least two other states, including a federal child pornography and handicap count in Chicago. That test has been postponed several times, and a new date has not been set. A court convention in that case has been scheduled for October 20.

Mr Kelly’s lawyer said he did not know whether the trial would proceed before sentencing or whether Mr Kelly would be moved from a Brooklyn detention facility to Chicago where he is held for the duration of the New York trial. But the Chicago case will proceed, and it is likely that Mr. Kelly will eventually be taken there to face those charges.

On Brooklyn’s sentencing, Judge N. M. Donnelly will be able to consider victim-impact statements and testimony from Mr. Kelly’s accusers, some of which will be filed in court ahead of time.