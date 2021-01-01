Raaj Kumar Invited Ranjit To Cottage Having Dring But Did Not Want To Go Join Know What Was The Reason

Rajkumar made his mark in Bollywood with his strong voice and different dialogue delivery. Rajkumar’s script also suited his acting. Many different things come to the fore about the prince. Rajkumar was a very fun actor and he loved being apart. Renowned actor Ranjit of the film industry shared an anecdote related to him.

Ranjeet’s film with Rajkumar: While talking to ‘Bollywood Aaj Aur Kal’, Ranjit had told, ‘I worked a lot with Rajkumar Sahab. His film was Chambal Ki Kasam, he was seen with him in it. When we go to shoot outdoors, we understand each other more. We used to sit together and eat food and drink alcohol etc. You get to know the true character in the outdoors. I have always respected elders.

Used to call on the cottage to drink alcohol: Ranjit says, ‘Rajkumarji used to invite me to his cottage often. The drink he had did not suit me many times, so many times I had to avoid it. The prince was a wonderful person. The prince used to talk a lot about addresses. The prince used to recite proverbs very well. Once he told me that even when a camel sits, it looks higher than a donkey, and even if an apple rots, it is sold more expensive than a potato. The prince was a very educated man. But he left too soon.

tell me, Rajkumar 69 years old He was diagnosed with throat cancer at an early age. The cancer was not controlled even after long treatment. Puru Rajkumar told in a conversation with Farhana Farooq that his cancer had spread through the throat to the lungs and ribs and the last two years were very frightening for us. Rajkumar died on 3 July 1996. Senior journalist Baljit Parmar had told, ‘prince so lonely He used to feel and many times he felt that he has got into the wrong profession because he was in the police and was very disciplined, but the film industry was just the opposite.





