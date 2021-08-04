Raaj Kumar Once Wears Curtain Fabric Shirt Actor Son Puru Raaj Kumar Reveas About His Style In Interview

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajkumar made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Rangeli’. Rajkumar was well known for his acting as well as for his style and outspokenness. Rajkumar was well known for his choices, be it films or his outfits. Along with his acting, he also paid a lot of attention to his looks and style. But once he had made a shirt from the clothes that came for the curtains of the house. This was disclosed by his son Puru Rajkumar himself in an interview given to Man’s World India.

Talking about his father’s style, Puru Rajkumar said, “He was interested in fashion, but he was not a fashion victim. He loved wearing kurta pyjama, shirt and trousers and khatdon. Whenever he went on a trip to Switzerland or London, he would definitely bring something from there.

Puru Rajkumar, while talking about the prince further said, “Once the cloth for curtains came to the house. After a week I saw that he was roaming around the house by making a shirt of that cloth. His idea was something like this. My father often used to choose only strange clothes.”

Puru Rajkumar, while narrating things related to his father, further said, “I remember that he used to choose such clothes for himself, seeing that it seemed that it was made only for the screen of the house. It sounds a bit strange, but it was his choice. To this my father also said, “If you are a creative person, it will be reflected in everything you do.”

Rajkumar’s son further said about this, “That word of my father was true to some extent. He did not like ready-made suits at all. Even if he used to choose readymade clothes, he used to make changes in them accordingly. Puru Rajkumar had told in one of his interviews that even though his father was tough, he never pressured his children to be the topper.





