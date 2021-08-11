Raajkumar Dilip Kumar Hit Movie Saudagar Shooting Enemy 36 Year Old Subhash Ghai Got Warning From Writer- Dilip and Rajkumar are 36 years old enemies – Subhash Ghai got a warning before ‘Saudagar’, it was not easy to bring together

Subhash Ghai’s film Saudagar was released on 9 August 1991. Dilip Kumar was seen opposite Rajkumar in the film. Both had definitely shared the screen in the film, but both did not like to see each other in real life. From about 36, Dilip Kumar and Rajkumar did not even talk to each other. It was also very difficult for Subhash Ghai to bring the two together and even his writer had already warned.

Subhash Ghai himself narrated this story in a conversation with ‘Nation Next’. Subhash Ghai had told, ‘When I finished the script of Saudagar and was about to go to narrate Dilip ji, my writer gave a warning. She said do you know that Dilip Kumar and Rajkumar are enemies for the last 36 years? I was scared. I thought at least I should try.

What did Rajkumar say on Dilip Kumar? Subhash Ghai further explains, ‘When Dilip sahab to do a film When I got ready, I told him that Rajkumar would work with you and ran away in the car without listening to his answer. Now I have told Dilip Kumar sahab and I did not meet him for 5-6 days.

After this, Subhash Ghai had to tell the second lead actor Rajkumar about the script of the film. Subhash Ghai says, ‘I told Rajkumar ji in a little low voice that I cannot take any big name in this, so I am considering to take Dilip Kumar. After listening to this, Raj Saheb pauses for a while and replies – Jani, if we consider anyone as an actor after us, then it is Dilip Kumar. This role will look great on him.

Subhash Ghai had further told that it was very difficult for me to handle both the actors. He had told, ‘I used to tell Prince Saheb that Dilip Kumar is your fan. Used to tell Dilip Kumar that Rajkumar is your big fan. Due to these words of mine, the differences between them were reduced and both had become good friends by the end of the film. Like you saw both of them face to face in the film, something similar was going on in the real life of both of them.

Why didn’t Dilip Kumar talk? Dilip Kumar and Rajkumar worked together in the 1959 film Paigam. Rajkumar had to slap Dilip Kumar in a scene. During the shoot, Rajkumar got so carried away in the scene that he gave a really strong slap to Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar was very angry with this and had decided that he would never work with Rajkumar again.





