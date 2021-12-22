Raama Setu 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Raama Setu Movie (2022):Raama Setu is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action drama film directed by Abhishek Sharma. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 24 October 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

It is the story of an archaeologist, who has set out to check out whether the Ram Setu bridge is a myth or a reality.

Raama Setu Movie Details:

Movies Name : Raama Setu (2022)

: Raama Setu (2022) Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Release Date: 24 October 2022

24 October 2022 Director : Abhishek Sharma

: Abhishek Sharma Producer: Aruna Bhatia, Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Vikram Malhotra

Aruna Bhatia, Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, Vikram Malhotra Production: Cape of Good Films

Cape of Good Films Writer : Abhishek Sharma

: Abhishek Sharma Music: Chandan Saxena

Chandan Saxena Language: Hindi

Hindi Watch on: Theatres

Raama Setu Cast?

Akshay Kumar

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Jacqueline Fernandez

Raaj Vishwakarma

Pravessh Rana

Hani Yadav

Rofique Khan

Gaurav Pareek

Jeniffer Piccinato

Zachary Coffin

Harsha Mehra

Fatima Sheikh

Raama Setu Official Trailer

Raama Setu Official Trailer Coming soon.

