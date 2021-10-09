Rabari Devi arrives at Tej Pratap’s residence: Bihar News Rabari Devi arrives at Patna from Delhi today and reaches Tej Pratap’s residence: Rabari Devi arrives at Patna from Delhi and reaches Tej Pratap’s residence

The differences between Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi, the two sons of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, are no longer hidden from anyone. During the ongoing ‘war’ between Lalu’s two sons Tej Pratap and Tejaswi, his mother and former chief minister Rabdi Devi rushed to Patna from Delhi on Sunday evening. Replying to a media query at Patna airport, Rabdi Devi said there was no quarrel between her two children. On the Bihar Assembly by-election, on the other hand, Rabdi Devi said the RJD would win both the seats.

Seeing Tej Pratap’s rebellious attitude, Rabdi Devi reached Patna

In fact, after the list of RJD’s star campaigners for the Bihar by-elections was released, the mercury of Tej Pratap, who is already playing a rebellious role, has increased even more. Seeing Tej Pratap’s rebellious attitude, Rabdi Devi reached Patna directly from Delhi and reached Tej Pratap’s official residence directly from the airport.

Tejpratap was not found at the residence

But Rabadi Devi could not meet Tej Pratap Yadav at his official residence. On the occasion of JP Jayanti, tomorrow, Monday 11th October, Tej Pratap Yadav will take out a Janshakti Yatra from Gandhi Maidan in Patna to JP’s residence at Kadam Kuan.

Tej Pratap Yadav was coming out of the house to prepare for the event, when Rabdi Devi arrived and the two could not meet.

Tej Pratap will take a walk on the occasion of JP Jayanti

A person close to Tej Pratap Yadav said that on Monday, on the occasion of JP’s birth anniversary, Tej Pratap Yadav will walk barefoot to his residence at Kadam Kuan by offering flowers to the statue of JP at Gandhi Maidan, JP Golambar. All the members of Vidyarthi Janshakti Parishad will also be present with him at this time.

Tej Pratap took the lead as his name was not on the list of RJD’s star campaigners

Let me tell you, in the Bihar Assembly by-elections, Rabri Devi Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap, angry that their names did not appear in the list of star campaigners, opened the front by gesturing against their younger brother Tejaswi Yadav. “It doesn’t matter if we are not included in the list,” he tweeted. The mother and sister must have been given a place. The women of Bihar will not forgive this.