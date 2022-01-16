Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the 4 individuals who have been being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and secure.”

A rabbi and a minimum of three different hostages have been initially believed to be contained in the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Value.

An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the discharge of Aafia Siddiqui.

Siddiqui is a Pakistani girl serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal jail for attempting to kill U.S. navy officers in Afghanistan.

Because the hostage scenario unfolded, legislation enforcement in New York Metropolis discovered {that a} native rabbi obtained a telephone name from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2.

Police say through the dialog, the 2 rabbis mentioned Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court docket in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida.

Though no threats have been obtained, the NYPD has deployed the vital response command crew to a number of Jewish homes of worship within the metropolis.