Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn



CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) — A rabbi was punched in the face and kicked in the leg by another man making anti-Semitic remarks.

The attack took place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Friday afternoon as the rabbi was standing in front of a multi-family house on President Street.

The rabbi, who is in his thirties, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far there are no arrests or surveillance images of the attacker.

ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11824293"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11824293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo