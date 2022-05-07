Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) — A rabbi was punched in the face and kicked in the leg by another man making anti-Semitic remarks.
The attack took place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Friday afternoon as the rabbi was standing in front of a multi-family house on President Street.
The rabbi, who is in his thirties, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
So far there are no arrests or surveillance images of the attacker.
