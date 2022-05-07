World

Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Written by admin
Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Rabbi punched in the face, kicked by man making anti-Semitic remarks in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) — A rabbi was punched in the face and kicked in the leg by another man making anti-Semitic remarks.

The attack took place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Friday afternoon as the rabbi was standing in front of a multi-family house on President Street.

The rabbi, who is in his thirties, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

So far there are no arrests or surveillance images of the attacker.

ALSO READ | Woman held up at gunpoint for Mercedes by two men on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos

A woman was forced from her car at gunpoint by two thieves who made off with the vehicle on Long Island Thursday night.

———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Rabbi #punched #face #kicked #man #making #antiSemitic #remarks #Crown #Heights #Brooklyn

READ Also  California, New York handled COVID-19 lockdowns the worst, Florida among the best, a new study shows

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment