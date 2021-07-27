Rabbi Yoel Kahn, Oral Scribe for the Grand Rabbi, Dies at 91



“He had immense knowledge, so he knew what the Rebbe was saying,” Lubavitch member Mr. Loewenthal said.

This missionary movement, second in size after Satmar among the Hasidic groups, has around 100,000 members. Tens of thousands more Jews are visiting its synagogues, college centers and emissary homes scattered across the world. Rabbi Schneerson was so revered that many of these disciples still believe him to be the Messiah.

Rabbi Kahn’s skill was no sleight of hand. What primarily sets the Chabad-Lubavitch movement apart from other Hasidic and Orthodox groups is its dedication to reaching out to secularized and assimilated Jews. It offers students chicken soup on Friday nights, posts advertisements reminding women to light candles to welcome the Sabbath, and button up Jewish men on Manhattan sidewalks, urging them to step into what the Lubavitches call “Mitzvah cisterns,” where they recite the morning prayer while tied with tefillin – sets of boxes concealing passages from the Torah. The collections of Rabbi Kahn’s teachings from Rabbi Schneerson strengthened the reach of the movement with intellectual force and an aura of mysticism.

Such withholding of a rabbi’s words accords with a Jewish tradition of oral transmission of legends, moral parables, and peculiarities of Jewish law. While the Torah was written on scrolls of parchment, much of the Talmud is a compilation of rabbinical analyzes and arguments that were passed down orally for generations before being recorded in writing.

Yoel Kahn was born on February 14, 1930 in Moscow, the youngest of four children of Refoel Nachman and Rivkah (Davidson) Kahn. His parents were part of an underground Hasidim network and found ways to practice their faith even as Stalin’s atheist government tried to eradicate religious observance in the Soviet Union. The elder Kahn had studied in a yeshiva in the white Russian city of Lubavitcher, which was the seat of the Hasidic dynasty until its abandonment with the outbreak of World War I. He was held in prison for the first three years of Yoel’s life.

By 1935, the family had escaped from the Soviet Union and started traveling to British Mandate Palestine. While in Austria, they met the sixth Lubavitcher Rabbi, Yosef Schneersohn, and his son-in-law and distant cousin, Rabbi Schneerson, who lavished chocolates on Yoel and his siblings at a train station in Vienna. . Once in Palestine, Yoel was enrolled in a Lubavitcher yeshiva and turned out to be an exceptionally gifted student.

Rabbi Kahn in 2015. At his death, he was working on a multivolume encyclopedia of Hasidic ideas and principles. Credit… Naftali Marasow / COLlive

As a teenager, Rabbi Kahn decided to study with Rabbi Yosef Schneersohn in New York City, but when he arrived in 1950 he learned that the Chief Rabbi had passed away a few days earlier. A year later, Rabbi Schneerson was appointed to lead the movement. Yoel, according to a Chabad-Lubavitcher statement, admitted that the new rebbe was too busy giving his advice to worshipers to write his speeches. In a private audience, Rabbi Kahn agreed to become his chozer and embraced what has become a lifelong mission.