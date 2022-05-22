World

Race for New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District heats up

2 days ago
NEW YORK — New York’s new redistricting maps have been accredited, and it is already triggering some adjustments.

Congressman Mondaire Jones, who represents the seventeenth District, introduced Saturday he’ll now search to signify the redrawn 10th Congressional District.

New York Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou additionally introduced she’ll run within the 10th.

They be part of former New York Metropolis mayor Invoice de Blasio, who introduced Friday he is additionally working for that seat.

The new maps had been accredited late Friday and had been produced by an outdoor skilled after Democratic-drawn Congressional maps had been thrown out by a decide.

