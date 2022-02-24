Sports

Rachel Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

Written by admin
Rachel Balkovek teaches at the Yankees Minor League Minicamp in New York and is also a student.

Balkovek became the first woman to be hired to manage a small league affiliate on a major league baseball team when she was promoted by the Yankees last month to sit in the dugout of the Tampa Terpons at Low.

The 34-year-old has broken through several obstacles on his way to this position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor-league strength and conditioning coach, then a full-time hitting coach among the minor with the Yankees.

“I’m grateful for this time to practice,” Balkovic said after Wednesday’s workout. “These guys are here to prepare, and I’m here every morning watching videos and learning aspects of defense. Learning our philosophy inside and outside of defense.”

Balkovek was involved in live batting practice and worked with hitters like potential Jason Dominguez.

“It’s a little bit of everything now,” Balkovic said. “Kind of catching things on the defensive end and still spending some time in the cage and still keeping my feet there. So it’s on the map right now.”

File - New York Yankees Minor League Heating Coach Rachel Balkovek speaks to reporters during a Major League Baseball winter meeting on December 10, 2019 in San Diego.

(AP Photo / Gregory Bull, file)

Balkovek will run the clubhouse in Tampa, which is accused of overseeing the development of future big leagues for the Yankees. “The support from the players and the staff is great,” he said.

“The players are calling me ‘skip’ and everything, is bothering me a bit, but it is very well received and it seems really normal to be honest with you,” said Balkovek. “Having the opportunity to set a standard is always a privilege and it’s something I’ve done all my life, wanted to do all my life and this role is a little bit more than that.”

“In a good way, it feels like something more natural to me than being a heating coach,” Balkovic added.

Balkovোভc stood by to support Dominguez when he gave an interview in mostly English, the language he was learning.

“I’m really interested in helping these guys off the field and that’s something I always do,” said Balkovic.

A former softball catcher in Creighton and New Mexico, Balkovek holds a master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU and a master’s degree in human movement science from Vrije University in the Netherlands. Since playing his first pro ball in 2012, he has worked with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros on strength and conditioning and also spent time in driveline baseball, a data-driven center that has coached many major leagues.

Balkovic is scheduled to play his first regular-season game at the Lakeland Flying Tigers on April 8.

Together in Tampa?

Kevin Rees, senior director of player development at the Yankees, said it was not clear where Dominguez would start the season, but Tampa seems likely.

Dominguez, who received a $ 5.1 million signing bonus in 2019, hit .252 hits in his first pro season in 2021 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 56 games between rookie-level FCL and Tampa.

