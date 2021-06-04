Rachel Brosnahan wears head-to-toe burgundy as she films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in NYC

Rachel Brosnahan slipped right into a head-to-toe burgundy ensemble for an additional day on the set of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York Metropolis.

The main woman of the hit Amazon Prime present, 30, was seen strutting by way of Greenwich Village trying radiant, earlier than filming scenes with co-star Michael Zegen.

The solid and crew have been glimpsed taking pictures season 4 each upstate and in town for the previous couple of months, however no launch date has been revealed but.

For an additional day on set as present lead Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel, Rachel sported one other elegant fifties outfit.

She put her determine on show in a structured burgundy high with an identical pencil skirt, throwing a tweed coat with leather-based trimming over the look.

Sticking with the expertly curated monochrome look she donned pink heels with button detailing on the toe and a checkered pillbox hat.

Rachel held a chic purse as she was seen eradicating a pockets for one scene, earlier than filming a number of motion photographs across the metropolis.

Stroll and speak: The shoot featured a number of strolling scenes as Rachel made her method close to extras in full wardrobe

Non-public road: The solid was surrounded by manufacturing crew who roped off particular areas for unfettered filming

In different scenes she was glimpsed with Zegen who performs her husband Joel, who was dressed in a full navy swimsuit with a black costume shirt.

He smoked a cigarette on digicam in a number of photographs earlier than the pair later posed for a number of images towards a pink wall embellished with flyers.

She was seen giving her ft a relaxation in between takes as she traded her heels for a pair of slip on sneakers.

The actors had been surrounded by a bevy of manufacturing personnel who had been seen offering contact ups and securing the taking pictures areas with gear.

Particulars: The monochrome look additionally featured an identical pink manicure and ornamental earrings

Posed photographs: The on-screen couple was seen posing by a brick wall that was embellished with flyers

Different extras in well timed wardrobe had been additionally seen milling about in the background in order to totally transport viewers again in time.

This season will proceed to observe Midge as she pursues her comedic goals with assist from Alex Borstein who performs her expertise agent and confidant Susie.

Each actresses have obtained reward and accolades for his or her on-screen roles, with Rachel snagging an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Display Actors Guild awards.

The present continues to shoot with strict COVID-19 protocol, and Rachel has been seen with a HEPA-filter umbrella which she’s lovingly dubbed ‘Cobrella.’

‘We’re additionally all examined day by day and have a large number of different measures in place to maintain everybody secure. So, whereas sure issues take extra time than they used to and we miss hugs, we’re all extremely grateful to be again at work and particularly in a office that has prioritized our well-being,’ the Milwaukee native advised The Hollywood Reporter.

