Rachel Griffiths Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Rachel Griffiths’ Net Worth and Wage?

Rachel Griffiths AM (Order of Australia) is an Australian actress, screenwriter, director, and producer who has a web value of $8 million. Griffiths might be greatest recognized for enjoying Brenda Chenowith on HBO’s “Six Ft Below” (2001–2005) and Sarah Walker on ABC’s “Brothers and Sisters” (2006–2011).

Rachel has greater than 60 performing credit to her title, together with the movies “Muriel’s Wedding ceremony” (1994), “My Greatest Buddy’s Wedding ceremony” (1997), “Hilary and Jackie” (1998), “Ned Kelly” (2003), and “Saving Mr. Banks” (2013), the tv collection “Secrets and techniques” (1993–1994), “Camp” (2013), “Home Husbands” (2014), “Complete Management” (2019–2021), and “The Wilds” (2020), and the miniseries “When We Rise” (2017). Griffiths wrote and directed the brief movies “Tulip” (1998) and “Roundabout” (2003), and he or she directed the movie “Experience Like a Lady” (2019) in addition to three 2015 episodes of “Nowhere Boys.” She created “Complete Management,” and he or she served as a producer on that collection and “Experience Like a Lady” in addition to the TV exhibits “Little Acorns” (2016) and “Aftertaste” (2021). Rachel made her Broadway debut as Brooke Wyeth in a 2011 manufacturing of Jon Robin Baitz’s “Different Desert Cities,” and in 2020, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia within the Australia Day Honours for “important service to the performing arts as an actor.”

Early Life

Rachel Griffiths was born Rachel Anne Griffiths in 1968 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Most sources record Rachel’s birthdate as December 18th, however some record it as February twentieth or June 4th. Throughout her early childhood, Griffiths lived on the Gold Coast with mom Anna, father Edward, and older brothers Samuel and Ben, and when Rachel was 5, Anna and the kids moved to Melbourne. Watching the 1977 miniseries “Roots” throughout her youth impressed Griffiths to develop into an actress. Rachel attended the Brighton Catholic college Star of the Sea Faculty, then she enrolled at Victoria Faculty, Rusden, graduating with a Bachelor of Schooling in dance and drama. Griffiths joined the Geelong theatre group the Woolly Jumpers, and her one-girl present “Barbie Will get Hip” (which she wrote and starred in) was carried out on the 1991 Melbourne Fringe Competition.

Profession

Rachel’s first onscreen function got here in a 1992 episode of “Quick Ahead,” and in 1993, she appeared within the TV film “The Feds” and started taking part in Sarah Foster on the Australian collection “Secrets and techniques.” In 1994, she co-starred with Toni Collette within the movie “Muriel’s Wedding ceremony,” which earned her an Australian Movie Institute Award and an Australian Movie Critics Award. Griffiths then appeared within the movies “Cosi” (1996), “Jude” (1996), “To Have & To Maintain” (1996), “Youngsters of the Revolution” (1996), “Welcome to Woop Woop” (1997), and “My Son the Fanatic” (1997), and he or she co-starred with Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz in 1997’s “My Greatest Buddy’s Wedding ceremony,” her first American movie. In 1998, she appeared within the movies “Amongst Giants,” “Amy,” and “Divorcing Jack,” and he or she starred as Hilary du Pré in “Hilary and Jackie,” which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Rachel appeared in 1999’s “Me Myself I” and 2001’s “Very Annie Mary,” “Blow,” and “Blow Dry,” and from 2001 to 2005, she performed Brenda Chenowith on the critically-acclaimed drama “Six Ft Below,” which aired 63 episodes over 5 seasons and gained greater than 40 awards.

Whereas starring on “Six Ft Below,” Griffiths appeared within the movies “The Exhausting Phrase” (2002), “The Rookie” (2002), and “Plainsong” (2004), co-starred with Heath Ledger, Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush, and Naomi Watts in 2003’s “Ned Kelly,” and gave a Helpmann Award-successful efficiency in an Australian manufacturing of David Auburn’s “Proof” (2002). She appeared within the 2005 TV film “Angel Rodriguez” and the 2006 dance movie “Step Up,” and from 2006 to 2011, she starred as Sarah Walker on the household drama “Brothers and Sisters.” The collection aired 109 episodes over 5 seasons, and Rachel obtained two Primetime Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her efficiency. She performed Inez Scull within the 2008 miniseries “Comanche Moon,” then she appeared within the movies “Lovely Kate” (2009), “Burning Man” (2011), “Underground: The Julian Assange Story” (2012), and “Patrick” (2013). In 2013, Griffiths performed Helen “Ellie” Morehead, the inspiration for Mary Poppins, in “Saving Mr. Banks” alongside Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson. That 12 months she additionally starred as MacKenzie Granger on the NBC collection “Camp,” and in 2014, she had a recurring function as Belle on the Australian collection “Home Husbands.”

In 2016, Rachel appeared within the movies “Mammal,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” and “The Osiris Youngster: Science Fiction Quantity One” and the miniseries “Barracuda,” and he or she had a recurring function on the British drama “Indian Summers.” In 2017, she performed Diane Jones, the spouse of actual-life LGBT activist Cleve Jones, within the miniseries “When We Rise” and starred within the movie “Do not Inform.” Griffiths appeared within the 2018 miniseries “Useless Fortunate,” and he or she performed Rachel Anderson on the Australian political drama “Complete Management,” which she additionally co-created, from 2019 to 2021. She starred as Gretchen Klein on the Amazon Prime Video drama “The Wilds” in 2020, and he or she appeared as Margot on the Australian collection “Aftertaste” in 2021.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Photos

Private Life

Rachel married artist Andrew Taylor on December 31, 2002, and so they welcomed son Banjo on November 22, 2003, daughter Adelaide on June 23, 2005, and daughter Clementine on June 21, 2009. Whereas giving beginning to Clementine, Griffiths’ uterus ruptured, and he or she spent three days in surgical procedure; Rachel did not meet Clementine till she was 9 days previous. Although Griffiths was raised Catholic, in 2002, she revealed that she was an atheist. In 2015, she stated that she had returned to Catholicism. In a 2017 “SBS” interview, she spoke out in favor of the legalization of identical-intercourse marriage in Australia, stating, “I can not communicate for the way Tony Abbott can have a homosexual sister and need to deny her what I might say is likely one of the crowning achievements and most profitable components of his life—a protracted and loving and fruitful marriage. I do not know how one can deny somebody you like that very same factor.”

Awards and Nominations

In 1999, Griffiths was nominated for an Academy Award for Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function and a Display Actors Guild Award for Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Supporting Function for “Hilary and Jackie.” The movie additionally earned her nominations from the British Unbiased Movie Awards, Chicago Movie Critics Affiliation Awards, and On-line Movie & Tv Affiliation Awards. Rachel has obtained 4 Primetime Emmy nominations: Excellent Lead Actress in a Drama Collection for “Six Ft Below” (2002) and Excellent Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection for “Six Ft Below” (2003) and “Brothers & Sisters” (2007 and 2008). She has earned 4 Golden Globe nominations (two every for “Six Ft Below” and “Brothers & Sisters”), successful Greatest Efficiency by an Actress in a Supporting Function in a Collection, Miniseries or Movement Image Made for Tv for “Six Ft Below” in 2002. In 1999, Griffiths gained the Viewers Award – Particular Recognition and ‘Watch It!’ Award for “Tulip” on the Aspen Shortsfest, and the movie was named Better of the Competition on the Palm Springs Worldwide ShortFest. “Tulip” gained an OCIC Award on the 1998 Melbourne Worldwide Movie Competition, and “Roundabout” gained the award for Greatest Australian Brief Movie on the pageant in 2002.

The “Six Ft Below” forged gained two Display Actors Guild Awards for Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Drama Collection (2003 and 2004), and Rachel earned an AFI Worldwide Award for Greatest Actress from the Australian Movie Institute in 2006 in addition to nominations from the Tv Critics Affiliation Awards (Particular person Achievement in Drama), Gold Derby Awards (Drama Supporting Actress and Drama Lead Actress of the Decade), and On-line Movie & Tv Affiliation Awards (Greatest Actress in a New Drama Collection and Greatest Actress in a Drama Collection). Griffiths gained Australian Academy of Cinema and Tv Arts Awards for Greatest Drama Collection, Greatest Visitor or Supporting Actress in a Tv Drama, and Greatest Supporting Actress in a Drama for “Complete Management” and Australian Movie Institute Awards for Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function for “Muriel’s Wedding ceremony” and Greatest Supporting Actress for “Lovely Kate.” She additionally earned Movie Critics Circle of Australia Awards for “Muriel’s Wedding ceremony” and “Lovely Kate,” and he or she gained a Movie Discovery Jury Award for Greatest Actress for “Very Annie Mary” on the 2002 US Comedy Arts Competition. “The Rookie” obtained a Camie on the 2003 Character and Morality in Leisure Awards.

Actual Property

In 2005, Griffiths and Taylor paid practically $1.3 million for a 2,843 sq. foot dwelling within the Encino space of Los Angeles. The couple put the 4-bed room, 3.5-toilet dwelling in the marketplace for $1.748 million in June 2019, and it offered for $2.015 million the next month.