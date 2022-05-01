World

Rachel Levine says pediatricians all agree on importance of ‘gender-affirming care’ for children

Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, the US government’s highest-ranking transgender person, claimed in a recent interview with NPR that there was “no argument” about “gender-guaranteed care” between pediatricians and adolescent specialist doctors.

Levin made the remarks ahead of Saturday’s lecture at Texas Christian University, where Levin blamed a high rate of suicidal ideation among transgender-identified youth in the “harassment, scapegoat and intentional abuse” segment, according to prepared remarks given to NPR.

“The language of medicine and science is being used to drive people to suicide,” Levine claimed.

((Joe Hermit / The Patriot-News AP, via file))

“There is no arguing among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent pharmacists, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and importance of gender-assisted care,” Levin told NPR.

As defined in a fact sheet from Levine’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March, “gender-guaranteed care” includes social recognition at any age, puberty blockers during adolescence, and hormone therapy initiated during adolescence. According to the agency, irreversible surgery is “usually used during adolescence or on a case-by-case basis.”

Rachel Levine, nominated for Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, is testifying at a confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on February 25, 2021, at Capitol Hill, Washington, DC.

(Tom Brenner-Pool / Getty Images)

In response to the HHS fact sheet, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo published a separate fact sheet refuting HHS’s claims regarding the treatment of minors, including those with gender dysphoria.

The Florida Department of Health recommends social change, adolescent blockers, hormones, and surgery as treatment options for children and adolescents, citing “lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects.”

Levin dismissed the Florida guidelines as “politically motivated” and “inappropriate.”

“We have to stand up against it from both medical and public health perspectives,” Levine said.

