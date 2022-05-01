Rachel Levine says pediatricians all agree on importance of ‘gender-affirming care’ for children



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, the US government’s highest-ranking transgender person, claimed in a recent interview with NPR that there was “no argument” about “gender-guaranteed care” between pediatricians and adolescent specialist doctors.

Levin made the remarks ahead of Saturday’s lecture at Texas Christian University, where Levin blamed a high rate of suicidal ideation among transgender-identified youth in the “harassment, scapegoat and intentional abuse” segment, according to prepared remarks given to NPR.

“The language of medicine and science is being used to drive people to suicide,” Levine claimed.

“There is no arguing among medical professionals – pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent pharmacists, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc. – about the value and importance of gender-assisted care,” Levin told NPR.

Thousands of churches warn of ban on new Canadian ‘conversion therapy’

As defined in a fact sheet from Levine’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in March, “gender-guaranteed care” includes social recognition at any age, puberty blockers during adolescence, and hormone therapy initiated during adolescence. According to the agency, irreversible surgery is “usually used during adolescence or on a case-by-case basis.”

Babylon Bee CEO satirical Rachel Levine will not help Twitter to ‘eliminate intentional truth’ by deleting the message

In response to the HHS fact sheet, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo published a separate fact sheet refuting HHS’s claims regarding the treatment of minors, including those with gender dysphoria.

The Florida Department of Health recommends social change, adolescent blockers, hormones, and surgery as treatment options for children and adolescents, citing “lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects.”

Levin dismissed the Florida guidelines as “politically motivated” and “inappropriate.”

“We have to stand up against it from both medical and public health perspectives,” Levine said.